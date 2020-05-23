Left Menu
Singapore reports 642 new COVID-19 cases

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 23-05-2020 13:58 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 13:53 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Singapore has reported 642 new COVID-19 cases, a majority of them foreign workers living in dormitories, taking the total number of infections in the country to 31,068, the Health Ministry said on Saturday. Six of the patients are either Singapore citizens or permanent residents (foreigners), it said.

Among the new 642 cases, 636 are foreign workers living in dormitories. The total number of infections has gone up to 31,068, the ministry said in its daily update. Earlier on Saturday, National Development Minister Lawrence Wong said that after June 1 when the 'circuit breaker' ends, employees should only return to workplaces if they need specialized equipment and machinery that cannot be accessed from home, or if they need to fulfill legal requirements.

Wong, who co-chairs the multi ministry task force handling the COVID-19 outbreak, said that many employers and managers will need to adjust to this new normal. For those who do have to be onsite, employers should consider if the staff really need to go in every day. They could arrange for employees to work from home a few days a week., the minister said.

These employers should also offer staggered work hours and must ensure that the work environment is safe with measures such as good ventilation, high hygiene standards, and safe distancing in place. "All these workplace measures are critical in our fight against COVID-19. They will reduce the need for daily movement of people, and minimize the risks of the virus flaring up again," The Straits Times quoted Wong as saying.

As of Friday, eight patients were in critical condition in the intensive care unit, while most of the 790 patients in the hospital were stable and improving. A total of 23 people have died of diseases-linked complications.

On Friday, 838 more COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals and community facilities. A total of 12,995 patients have been discharged so far. A total of 16.650 patients were in community facilities.

