Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian-origin woman police officer settles Scotland Yard racism case

PTI | London | Updated: 23-05-2020 17:11 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 17:04 IST
Indian-origin woman police officer settles Scotland Yard racism case
Representative Image Image Credit: newspunch.com

One of Britain's senior-most Indian-origin woman police officers, who took legal action against Scotland Yard over allegations of racial and gender discrimination, has struck a confidential settlement with the UK's largest police force. Parm Sandhu, a Chief Superintendent with the Metropolitan Police, had claimed that she was denied promotions and opportunities at work due to her race and gender.

The 55-year-old said she had agreed to a confidential settlement after she left the Metropolitan Police last year having been cleared of gross misconduct. "I have settled my claims with the MPS (Metropolitan Police Service). The terms of the settlement are confidential. I have no further comment to make," she told the Daily Mirror.

She is likely to have received a six-figure sum in pounds and signed a non-disclosure agreement, which means the details of the case cannot be aired in public. "Worked with some fabulous people. Had some good times and painful experiences but I know I made a difference," Sandhu said soon after she quit the Met Police in October last year.

The former officer took the legal step at the end of an internal Met Police investigation, which exonerated her of gross misconduct in June last year. The inquiry, launched in June 2018, focussed on whether Sandhu encouraged her colleagues to support her nomination for a Queen's Police Medal (QPM), which is awarded twice a year by Queen Elizabeth II as part of her honors' lists.

The medals are given to serving police officers in the UK in recognition of distinguished service or outstanding courage in the line of duty. The internal Met Police investigation concluded that Sandhu had "no case to answer" and would face no further action, with restrictions on her duties at work being lifted.

Sandhu, who joined the police service in 1989, rose through the ranks to become Borough Commander in Richmond-upon-Thames. She was one of the most senior ethnic minority woman officers in the Met Police and in 2006 received an Asian Women of Achievement Award for her achievements in the police force.

TRENDING

Have Song Hye-Kyo & Hyun Bin reconciled their relationship? Know the truth behind it

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

The Dragon Prince Season 4 cast revealed, Plot to pivot around region of Xaldia

Money Heist Season 5 confirmed, Who is going to die in the upcoming season?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Great to be bowling again, says Ben Stokes

As England and Wales Cricket Board ECB has allowed its players to have training sessions, all-rounder Ben Stokes on Saturday had a bowling session and said it is great to be having a cricket drill. Stokes posted a video of himself on Instag...

Sports highlights

The following are the top stories at 1800 hours SPO-CRI-ICC-RESUMPTION Resume cricket but only if there is no risk of spurt in local transmission ICC Dubai, May 23 PTI The ICC has advised its member nations to exercise caution while ...

China to set up national security agencies in Hong Kong to back up controversial security law

China is preparing to set up national security agencies in Hong Kong to deal with pro-democracy agitators, the state media reported on Saturday, a day after Beijing introduced a controversial national security law to firm up control over th...

Facebook announces new feature for India allowing users to lock their profiles

Facebook will be rolling out a new feature for India, allowing users to lock their profiles and limit strangers from getting access to their information and photos. This new feature has been roled out by Facebook to keep the platform safe, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020