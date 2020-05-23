Virtus.pro sign YEKINDAR as buster takes break

Virtus.pro signed Mareks "YEKINDAR" Galinskis, formerly of pro100, and moved Timur "buster" Tulepov off their active Counter-Strike: Global Offensive roster, the organization announced Saturday. The roster move for buster is not expected to be permanent. Instead, his time away was billed by Virtus.pro as a "short break from the game."

In addition, the organization announced the addition of Alexey "Flatra" Zlobich as a second coach and Maxim "MaAd" Goncharov as an analytical psychologist. YEKINDAR, a 20-year-old Latvian, most recently was with pro100, which he joined in October 2018. He has a 1.13 average rating for his career.

It is unclear whom buster will replace on the roster when he returns. The current roster for the Russian organization consists of YEKINDAR, Dzhami "Jame" Ali, Alexey "qikert" Golubev, Dauren "AdreN" Kystaubayev and Sanjar "SANJI" Kuliev. --Field Level Media