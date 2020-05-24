Afghan Taliban declares three-day Eid ceasefire from Sunday

The Taliban declared a three-day Eid ceasefire starting on Sunday, a spokesman for the hardline Islamist group wrote in a tweet on Saturday, a move that comes as fighting has intensified between the warring sides despite the coronavirus pandemic.

"Do not carry out any offensive operations against the enemy anywhere, if any action is taken against you by the enemy, defend yourself," wrote spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, adding that the ceasefire was declared solely for Eid festivities.