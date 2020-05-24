Left Menu
Development News Edition

Taliban, Ghani declare three-day ceasefire for Eid holiday

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 24-05-2020 09:40 IST | Created: 24-05-2020 09:33 IST
Taliban, Ghani declare three-day ceasefire for Eid holiday
File photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Taliban and Afghanistan's president announced late Saturday a three-day ceasefire ahead of a major Islamic holiday that begins Sunday to mark the end of the Islamic fasting month of Ramzan. The Taliban order, which was soon followed by an announcement via Twitter from Afghan President Ashraf Ghani announcing the government "extends the offer of peace", comes just days after US peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad was in Kabul and Doha.

Khalilzad on his trip urged both the Taliban and the Afghan government to reduce violence and move ahead with intra-Afghan negotiations, a key pillar of a US peace deal with the Taliban signed in February to allow American troops to leave Afghanistan. The deal was also touted at the time as Afghanistan's best chance for peace after nearly four decades of war. The Taliban's cease-fire announcement follows an Eid al-Fitr message from the Taliban leader which said the insurgent group was committed to the peace deal, was not seeking to monopolize power, and promised to guarantee the rights of women and men under an Islamic system.

The directive ordered Taliban fighters not to fight but also not to fraternize with Afghan national security forces. The instructions seemed intended to avoid images that circulated during the last cease-fire in 2018, also during Eid celebrations, including Taliban fighters sharing ice cream and laughing with Afghan national security force soldiers. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the announcement and urged all parties "to seize the opportunity and embrace an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process", UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

Guterres, who called for a cease-fire in all global conflicts on March 23 to tackle the coronavirus pandemic stressed that "only a peace settlement can bring an end to the suffering in Afghanistan" and said that "the United Nations is committed to supporting the people and government of Afghanistan in this important endeavor", the spokesman said. In instructions issued Saturday, Taliban fighters were told: "not to attack the enemy in any place but if there is an attack from the enemy in any place then a befitting defensive response shall be given". The order also warned Taliban fighters against entering "enemy" territory.

Since signing the peace deal with the United States, the Taliban has not attacked US and NATO troops but have staged numerous attacks against Afghan National Security forces. The peace deal calls for the full withdrawal of US and NATO troops by the end of next year but only if the Taliban honor their commitment to fight against terrorist groups and guarantee that Afghanistan cannot be used as a staging ground of attacks against the United States and its allies. The agreement also calls for talks between the Taliban and the often-bickering political leadership in Kabul to decide the future of a post-war Afghanistan. It also calls for the release of prisoners by both the government and the Taliban as a goodwill gesture ahead of the talks.

An increase in attacks claimed by the Islamic State affiliate in Afghanistan, including a horrific attack on a maternity hospital in the Afghan capital last week, blamed on the IS affiliate, has given an urgency to find a settlement between the government and Taliban. US Department of Defense officials speaking on condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to speak to the media, said the Taliban is seen as an asset in the fight against IS in Afghanistan. The US military in Afghanistan welcomed the cease-fire announcement saying "we reiterate our call for the militaries of all sides to reduce violence to allow the peace process to take hold."

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 confirmed, Who is going to die in the upcoming season?

The Vampire Diaries Season 9 renewal, Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev denied to return

The Family Man Season 3 renewed, Season 2 to release in 2020, says creator

Mindhunter Season 3: Series to have Season 4 & 5, says Holt McCallany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

DDCA elections 'most likely' to take place after June

The Delhi and District Cricket Association DDCA Ombudsman Justice Deepak Verma has said that elections to DDCA are most likely to take place after June adding that elections shall take place for six posts if not conducted next month. In an ...

NBA in 'exploratory' talks to restart season at Disney in Florida

The National Basketball Association confirmed that they are in exploratory talks with The Walt Disney Co. about a late-July restart at one of their Florida resorts. League spokesman Mike Bass confirmed earlier reports that the league is hav...

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 9,434 new coronavirus; Brazil registers 965 new coronavirus deaths and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.China reports three new coronavirus cases after the first day with noneChina recorded three new confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland for May 23, following the first day with no new ca...

COVID-19 lockdown: Eid being observed in Kashmir

On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr amid the fourth phase of COVID-19 lockdown, movement in the Valley has been restricted on the orders of the Kashmir administration. Police and security forces will not be allowing public movement and only esse...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020