People News Roundup: African music legend Mory Kante dies aged 70 in Guinea

African music legend Mory Kante dies aged 70 in Guinea

Musician Mory Kante, who helped win African music a global following, has died in the capital of his homeland Guinea at the age of 70, his agent said on Friday. Kante's long-running career saw him progress from regional acclaim as a player of the traditional West African kora instrument to international stardom in the 1980s with his chart-topping hit 'Yeke Yeke'.