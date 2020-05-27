Left Menu
Development News Edition

Activists raise alarms over virus litter along French coast

PTI | Paris | Updated: 27-05-2020 18:04 IST | Created: 27-05-2020 16:50 IST
Activists raise alarms over virus litter along French coast
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Soggy, algae-caked surgical masks resting on the seabed. Soiled, waterlogged rubber gloves, waving eerily beneath the Mediterranean waves. A French environmental group is finding this virus-era detritus littering the Mediterranean floor near the French Riviera resort of Antibes and is trying to raise awareness and clean it up.

Video shot by the group Operation Clean Sea last week shows scattered masks and gloves on the seabed, among beer cans, cigarette butts, and other trash. The group shared the images online as France and other countries gradually reopen their beaches to warn that it could worsen pollution problems in the Mediterranean.-

A local legislator has proposed stiffening fines for littering. "We were rather unpleasantly surprised when we started to see gloves that were buried in the sand," Joffrey Peltier, founder of Operation Clean Sea, told The Associated Press. "(A mask looked) like a jellyfish, we didn't know exactly what it was at first." The amount of virus garbage remains limited, he said, but "it's the promise of pollution to come if nothing is done. On our beautiful Cote d'Azur, we know that as soon it starts to rain, all the garbage coming from the gutters will end up in the sea." Street cleaners in Paris have also complained about a rise in masks littering the sidewalks as France started relaxing confinement measures and more public places require people to wear masks.

TRENDING

Blasphemy victim Asia Bibi's brother-in-law killed in Pakistan's Sheikhupura

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast revealed, likely to release in December 2020

Macau gambling king Stanley Ho dies aged 98

Reliance launches JioMart across 200 cities; analysts say co eyeing spike in online grocery orders

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

IAF inducts Tejas FOC aircraft into No 18 Squadron at AF Station Sulur

The Indian Air Force IAF on Wednesday inducted Tejas Mk-1 FOC aircraft into the recently resurrected No 18 Sqn, the Flying Bullets at Air Force Station Sulur, marking yet another important step towards enhancing the operational capability o...

Germany to lift virus-related travel warning for EU countries from June 15

Germany will lift a warning against travel to 26 fellow EU countries from June 15, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Wednesday, adding that Berlin would decide later on its travel guidelines for other countries, including Turkey.A governm...

Task force approves plan to reopen virus-shuttered Disney World parks starting July 11

Walt Disney Co on Wednesday moved a step closer to reopening its Walt Disney World theme parks in Orlando, Florida, on July 11, when the Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force approved its plan. Jim MacPhee, senior vice president of ope...

COVID-19: Six fresh cases reported in Puducherry, tally rises to 40

Puducherry reported six new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday pushing up the total number of infections in the union territory to 40. A nine-year old boy from neighbouring Mannadipet village was admitted to the Indira Gandhi Government Medical co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020