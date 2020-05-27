Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. NHC says 70% chance of cyclone near South Carolina coast

An area of disturbed weather located off the South Carolina coast has a 70% chance of becoming a cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Wednesday. "Heavy rainfall could cause flash flooding over portions of the Carolinas on Wednesday," said the Miami-based weather forecaster, adding the system is likely to become a tropical storm before it moves inland later in the day. California eases pandemic restrictions; New York Stock Exchange opens

California, the most populous U.S. state, took another step on Tuesday toward ending sweeping lockdowns imposed to contain the coronavirus pandemic, allowing barber shops and hair salons in most counties to operate for the first time in more than two months. On Monday, Governor Gavin Newsom lifted orders that banned church services and in-store retail shopping, although with restrictions in place to prevent further outbreaks of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus. Cuomo to press Trump on reviving U.S. economy with roads, bridges in White House meeting

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo will press President Donald Trump to invest in the nation's roads, bridges and rails during a White House meeting on Wednesday as U.S. states begin to reopen after the coronavirus outbreak left the economy in tatters. Cuomo's visit to Washington comes as his hard-hit state begins to see drops in rates of hospitalizations and deaths, while other states relax lockdowns and partygoers flout precautions aimed at curtailing the novel coronavirus. White woman fired from job after calling cops over black man in NY Central Park

Denouncing "racism of any kind," a global investment firm has fired a white woman after a viral video showed her calling police to say she felt threatened by an African-American man who asked her politely to leash her dog in New York's Central Park. The video drew outrage on social media where it was viewed more than 30 million times, and the backlash prompted Franklin Templeton, on Tuesday to fire the woman, Amy Cooper. Exclusive: Research finds concerning drop in U.S. colorectal cancer screenings and surgeries

New diagnoses of one of the deadliest cancers fell by one-third in March and April as U.S. physicians and patients halted appointments and screenings during the COVID-19 outbreak. Research by the health data firm Komodo Health and exclusively shared with Reuters found new colorectal cancer diagnoses declined more than 32%, while the number of performed colonoscopies and biopsies fell by nearly 90% from mid-March to mid-April, compared with the same period last year. Colorectal cancer surgeries were down by 53%. NASA set to resume human spaceflight from U.S. soil with historic SpaceX launch

SpaceX, the private rocket company of billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, was set to launch two Americans into orbit on Wednesday from Florida on a mission that would mark the first spaceflight of NASA astronauts from U.S. soil in nine years. A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket was due to lift off from the Kennedy Space Center at 4:33 p.m. EDT (2033 GMT), launching Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken on a 19-hour ride aboard the company's newly designed Crew Dragon capsule to the International Space Station. Wanted in Hollywood: COVID-19 consultants to help keep sets safe

Along with hair stylists, camera operators and the hundreds of others who make magic happen for TV and film, Hollywood is counting on a new supporting member for future productions: COVID-19 consultants. The coronavirus pandemic has prompted producers, movie studios and workers' unions to seek expert advice on how to safely reopen film and TV sets, which shut down worldwide in mid-March. As coronavirus 'storm cloud' gathers, black church in Missouri braces for mourning

When Traci Blackmon, the senior pastor for a predominantly black church in the suburbs of St. Louis, Missouri, is finally able to open the doors for service again, one of her main concerns is the collective sorrow her congregation will experience. Five members of her 180-strong congregation have gotten sick from the coronavirus and two have died. Two others have died during lockdown due to other causes. Pandemic raises fears for pregnant U.S. inmates

Guadalupe Velazquez has a college degree, owns a flooring company and is pregnant with a baby girl due next month. Velazquez, 30, is also terrified of contracting COVID-19 in the Phoenix halfway house where she is serving her sentence on a decade-old marijuana conviction in federal court in Arizona, according to her sister and her fiance. Four Minneapolis policemen fired after death of unarmed black man

Four Minneapolis police officers were fired on Tuesday over the death of an unarmed black man seen in a video lying face down in the street, gasping for air and groaning, "I can't breathe," while a white officer knelt on his neck for several minutes. Hours after the officers' dismissals were announced, thousands of protesters filled the streets around the scene of Monday evening's deadly incident in a boisterous but peaceful rally. Many in the crowd wore facial coverings to protect against spread of the coronavirus.