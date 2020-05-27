Left Menu
UK negotiator says may not reach EU fisheries deal by July, to keep trying

Reuters | London | Updated: 27-05-2020 18:54 IST | Created: 27-05-2020 18:54 IST
Britain's chief negotiator David Frost said it was proving difficult to reach a deal with the European Union on fishing rules by July, as the political declaration had aspired to do, but he would keep trying.

"At the moment it seems very difficult to get beyond these issues of principle but we will keep trying," Frost told a committee of lawmakers on Wednesday.

"I'm beginning to think we might not make it by the 30 June, though we'll keep trying."

