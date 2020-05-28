Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXCLUSIVE-UK retailer Debenhams cuts 'hundreds' of head-office staff - sources

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-05-2020 18:25 IST | Created: 28-05-2020 17:17 IST
EXCLUSIVE-UK retailer Debenhams cuts 'hundreds' of head-office staff - sources
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

British department store group Debenhams has cut "hundreds" of head-office jobs as it slims down its administrative functions to support a smaller business going forward, two people with knowledge of the situation told Reuters.

Prior to the latest cuts, Debenhams' head office employed about 3,000. One of the people said about 160 jobs had gone from Debenhams' merchandising department and a similar number from buying, a hundred or so in design, and others in human resources.

"They're just running on the bare bones now ... There were 16 people left within merchandising in the company," the person said. All the staff made redundantly are currently furloughed under the government's job retention scheme.

Last month Debenhams went into administration for the second time in a year, seeking to protect itself from legal action by creditors during the coronavirus crisis that could have pushed it into liquidation. The retailer is owned by a lenders' consortium called Celine UK NewCo 1 Ltd. With Britain still in lockdown, Debenhams' 142 UK stores are closed, though it continues to trade online. In total it employs 22,000.

It plans to reopen 120 stores as lockdown restrictions are eased by the government, starting with about 90 stores in England from June 15. Debenhams confirmed there had been a reduction in head office headcount but declined to give any numbers.

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Actors left no stones unturned in protecting fans’ interests

BRIEF-Amazon In Advanced Talks To Buy Self-Driving Tech Company Zoox - WSJ

ITC, Amway enter into strategic partnership; to introduce products in health, immunity space

Govt extends BPCL bid deadline for 2nd time due to COVID-19; EoI submission deadline now July 31 instead of June 13: Official notice.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala coronavirus tally touches 1,088 with 84 fresh cases, Telangana man dies of COVID-19

In the biggest single-day spike, Kerala reported 84 COVID-19 cases on Thursday taking the infection tally to 1,088, while a man hailing from Telangana, who reached here from Rajasthan and tested positive, succumbed to the virus. The decease...

Citigroup looks to return some staff to NY headquarters over the summer - Bloomberg News

Citigroup Inc looks to return a small number of staff to its New York headquarters in July or possibly August, with workers reentering its London offices possibly even earlier, Chief Executive Officer Michael Corbat told Bloomberg News in a...

Blackburn captain and two Fulham players test positive for virus

Blackburn captain Elliott Bennett and two unnamed Fulham players have tested positive for coronavirus, the Championship clubs announced on Thursday. The English Football League said tests were carried out on 1,030 players and staff between ...

White House won't issue economic projections this summer

The White House will not release its official midyear economic update this summer, declining to put its stamp on data documenting the plunge into recession during the coronavirus pandemic and avoiding going on record with a prediction about...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020