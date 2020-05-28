Left Menu
Development News Edition

For Lebanese families made poor by crisis, dinner means bread and no meat

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 28-05-2020 17:50 IST | Created: 28-05-2020 17:31 IST
For Lebanese families made poor by crisis, dinner means bread and no meat
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

At a street market in southern Beirut, Lebanese crowd around volunteers handing out free rations of bread and pasta, staples that have become a lifeline to families whose living standards have plunged during a financial crisis.

"People can't buy meat or fish anymore. Chicken is getting more expensive. They can only afford vegetables and bread," said Salwa Hable, an organizer helping distribute the privately donated food. Lebanon's economic crisis has brought mounting hardship for its roughly 6 million people. Prices have soared, the result of a dollar crunch that has sunk the local currency since October and eviscerated purchasing power.

"It's going to soon turn into hunger protests," said Hable. It was getting harder to solicit donations from better-off Lebanese, themselves feeling the pinch of the most destabilizing crisis since the 1975-1990 civil war, she said.

The worsening conditions have already threatened more serious unrest. Last month protesters defying a coronavirus curfew rioted, burning banks and leaving a demonstrator dead. Prime Minister Hassan Diab said last week the double-blow of the financial meltdown and coronavirus pandemic could tip Lebanon into a full-blown food crisis as basics like bread become unaffordable.

People are eating less, with butchers complaining of shrinking sales, restaurants empty, and families making do with simple carbohydrates - even during the holy month of Ramadan, typically a time of nightly feasts. "We stopped buying fruits for ourselves. We get something small for my daughter, but that's it," said George Ortass, 46, a taxi driver.

At a Beirut market, fish seller Noureddine Mhaysa said his sales have dipped 75% as his prices have more than doubled. "You used to see overcrowding in the market, with people buying food, clothes, sweets. Ramadan has passed, and no one bought anything - no sweets, no clothes, no food," said Mhaysa.

Lebanon defaulted on its sovereign debt in March and has entered talks with the International Monetary Fund. Beirut hopes an economic reform plan will draw billions of dollars in financing to re-launch its economy, but the near-term austerity is likely to bring further pain. Even before the coronavirus lockdown, hundreds of businesses were shuttered and workers laid off. As the government has eased restrictions, many businesses have remained shut anyway, the rising dollar making costs too expensive at a time when customers are scant.

At Snack Henri, where previously people would line up outside for mid-day sandwiches, the restaurant sat entirely empty at noon. "I've been here 20 years and I've never seen anything like this, said Henri, the owner.

"A few days ago, someone came in and ordered a ham sandwich. I told him I don't have ham anymore because it's too expensive but if he can buy some, I'll do it. And that's what he did."

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Actors left no stones unturned in protecting fans’ interests

BRIEF-Amazon In Advanced Talks To Buy Self-Driving Tech Company Zoox - WSJ

ITC, Amway enter into strategic partnership; to introduce products in health, immunity space

Govt extends BPCL bid deadline for 2nd time due to COVID-19; EoI submission deadline now July 31 instead of June 13: Official notice.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala coronavirus tally touches 1,088 with 84 fresh cases, Telangana man dies of COVID-19

In the biggest single-day spike, Kerala reported 84 COVID-19 cases on Thursday taking the infection tally to 1,088, while a man hailing from Telangana, who reached here from Rajasthan and tested positive, succumbed to the virus. The decease...

Citigroup looks to return some staff to NY headquarters over the summer - Bloomberg News

Citigroup Inc looks to return a small number of staff to its New York headquarters in July or possibly August, with workers reentering its London offices possibly even earlier, Chief Executive Officer Michael Corbat told Bloomberg News in a...

Blackburn captain and two Fulham players test positive for virus

Blackburn captain Elliott Bennett and two unnamed Fulham players have tested positive for coronavirus, the Championship clubs announced on Thursday. The English Football League said tests were carried out on 1,030 players and staff between ...

White House won't issue economic projections this summer

The White House will not release its official midyear economic update this summer, declining to put its stamp on data documenting the plunge into recession during the coronavirus pandemic and avoiding going on record with a prediction about...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020