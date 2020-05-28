Left Menu
Germany summons Russian ambassador over alleged cyberattack

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 28-05-2020 18:35 IST | Created: 28-05-2020 18:07 IST
Germany says it is seeking European Union sanctions against a Russian man over his alleged role in the hacking of the German parliament at a time when evidence showed he was working for Russian intelligence. The Germany Foreign Ministry said it called in Russian Ambassador Sergei Nechayev on Thursday to inform him in the person of the move.

The ministry says Germany will be pursuing EU sanctions against Dmitriy Baden, and possibly others, under a new regime established to fight cyberattacks. It says Baden is accused of involvement in the 2015 hacking attack "acting jointly with other persons not yet identified" and allegedly had "undertaken an intelligence operation against Germany for the intelligence service of a foreign power." The ministry says there is "reliable evidence" he was a member of Russia's GRU military intelligence agency at the time of the attack.

Russia's Foreign Ministry had no immediate comment but has previously denied Russia's involvement.

