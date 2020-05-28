Left Menu
Development News Edition

Twenty-seven killed in central Mali ethnic attacks, local officials say

Reuters | Bamako | Updated: 28-05-2020 20:30 IST | Created: 28-05-2020 19:55 IST
Twenty-seven killed in central Mali ethnic attacks, local officials say
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Armed men on motorcycles killed 27 civilians in central Mali in three attacks on ethnic Dogon farming villages in less than 24 hours, local officials said on Thursday. Central Mali has been ravaged in recent years by ethnic reprisal killings, as recriminations between herding and farming communities over jihadist violence compound longstanding grievances.

Local officials told Reuters they believed the three attacks, between Tuesday night and Wednesday evening, were carried out by jihadists, who often say they are defending Fulani herders against rival Dogon farmers. "We were surprised by the attack on the village of Tillé. Seven were killed, all Dogons, some of them burned alive," said Yacouba Kassogué, the deputy mayor of Doucombo, the municipality in which Tillé is located.

Attacks on villages in the neighbouring areas of Bankass and Koro killed another 20 civilians, most of them shot or burned to death, local officials there said. A spokesman for Mali's army was not immediately available for comment. The army has been criticised by rights groups and residents for failing to protect civilians in central Mali.

Fulani civilians have also been frequent victims of violence by vigilante militias who accuse them of supporting jihadists. More than 150 were killed in a single village by suspected Dogon vigilantes in March last year. Mali has been in chaos since 2012, when al Qaeda-linked jihadists seized the northern two-thirds of the country. French forces intervened the following year to drive them back, but the militants have since regrouped and expanded their operations into neighbouring countries such as Burkina Faso and Niger.

The Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED), a consultancy that tracks political violence, says it recorded nearly 300 civilian fatalities in Mali in the first three months of 2020, a 90% increase over the previous quarter.

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Actors left no stones unturned in protecting fans’ interests

BRIEF-Amazon In Advanced Talks To Buy Self-Driving Tech Company Zoox - WSJ

ITC, Amway enter into strategic partnership; to introduce products in health, immunity space

Govt extends BPCL bid deadline for 2nd time due to COVID-19; EoI submission deadline now July 31 instead of June 13: Official notice.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

Doctor's suicide case: Court denies bail to AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal

A Delhi Court Thursday dismissed the bail application of AAP legislator Prakash Jarwal, arrested in connection with a case of alleged suicide of a doctor in south Delhi last month, saying probe was at a crucial stage. Rajendra Singh, 52, al...

China bans pork imports from India: Report

China is set to ban imports of pigs, wild boar and related products from India in an effort to prevent African swine fever ASF and ensure the safety of Chinas animal husbandry, the official media here said, citing a joint notice issued by t...

UK cautions EU against financial "self harm" over Brexit

European companies would be the losers if the European Union tried to impose barriers on London financiers as such firms would be unable to access some of the deepest markets in the world, Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove said on Thursd...

Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to all CMs, seeks their views on extension of lockdown

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to all chief ministers on Thursday, and sought their views on extension of the ongoing nationwide lockdown beyond May 31, officials said. The telephonic conversations of the home minister came just three ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020