Left Menu
Development News Edition

China plans to extend curbs on international flights until June 30 - U.S. embassy

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 29-05-2020 11:38 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 11:06 IST
China plans to extend curbs on international flights until June 30 - U.S. embassy
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Chinese civil aviation authorities plan to extend until June 30 their curbs on international flights imposed to restrain the spread of the coronavirus, the U.S. embassy in Beijing said in a travel advisory on Friday.

China has drastically cut such flights since March to allay concerns over infections brought by arriving passengers. A so-called "Five One" policy allows mainland carriers to fly just one flight a week on one route to any country and foreign airlines to operate just one flight a week to China. Washington last week accused Beijing of making it impossible for U.S. airlines to resume service to China. The U.S. Transportation Department said in an order published on a U.S. government website that Delta Air Lines and United Airlines want to resume flights to China in June.

U.S. airlines are not flying to China at all because they suspended services before the Civil Aviation Administration of China(CAAC) adopted the flight curbs. When asked about the U.S. embassy statement, a CAAC news department official told Reuters there is no change to the existing rules.

TRENDING

ITC, Amway enter into strategic partnership; to introduce products in health, immunity space

Margaret Lin Xavier: Google doodle on Thailand’s first female doctor

Why Pirates of the Caribbean 6 will surely return with Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow

Is Money Heist Season 6 confirmed with Season 5? What can we see in fifth season

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

HC restrains OLX, Quikr from posting fake Reliance job ads on web portals

The Delhi High Court has restrained OLX India and Quikr India from posting on their web portals fake and fraudulent recruitment advertisements by using words JIO Jobs and Reliance Trends Jobs allegedly causing harm to the goodwill and reput...

Wipro shares jump nearly 7 pc on Thierry Delaporte's appointment as CEO, MD

Shares of Wipro on Friday closed nearly 7 per cent higher after the company announced the appointment of Capgemini Group veteran Thierry Delaporte as its chief executive officer and managing director, effective July 6. After a firm opening,...

Odisha unveils Rs 17,000-cr plan to support people's livelihood hit by economic crisis

The Odisha government unveiled a Rs 17,000-crore plan on Friday to support the livelihood of people, including farmers and migrant workers, hit hard by the economic crisis triggered by the coronavirus outbreak and the ongoing lockdown. The ...

Free online career skills training offered in partnership with TCS ION

The Ministry of Labour and Employment under its National Career Service NCS project has now started offering free online Career Skills Training in partnership with TCS ION for its registered job-seekers. This course on soft skills assists t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020