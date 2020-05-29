Motor racing-Renault staying in Formula One -interim CEO

Motor racing-Renault staying in Formula One -interim CEOReuters | Paris | Updated: 29-05-2020 14:12 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 13:43 IST
Renault will stay in Formula One, interim Chief Executive Coltilde Delbos said on Friday after announcing restructuring measures.
"We confirm that we intend to stay in Formula One," she told a conference call.
"The new regulations, new cap in terms of investments, because we had less investment than some of our competitors who are spending a lot of money, so F1, we are here, and we stay in Formula One."
