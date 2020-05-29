Left Menu
Development News Edition

China rejects Trump’s offer to mediate in Sino-India border standoff

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 29-05-2020 14:32 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 14:13 IST
China rejects Trump’s offer to mediate in Sino-India border standoff
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

China on Friday rejected US President Donald Trump's offer to mediate between India and China to end their current border standoff. In a surprise move, Trump on Wednesday offered to "mediate or arbitrate" the raging border dispute between India and China, saying he was "ready, willing and able" to ease the tensions, amid the continuing standoff between the armies of the two Asian giants. Reacting for the first time to the US president's offer, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said, the two countries did not want the "intervention" from a third party to resolve the current military standoff.

"Between China and India we have existing border-related mechanisms and communication channels", Zhao told a media briefing here when asked about Trump's offer. "We are capable of properly resolving the issues between us through dialogue and consultation. We do not need the intervention of the third party", he said. Several areas along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh and North Sikkim have witnessed major military build-up by both the Indian and Chinese armies recently, in a clear signal of escalating tension and hardening of respective positions by the two sides even two weeks after they were engaged in two separate face-offs.

India has said the Chinese military was hindering normal patrolling by its troops along the LAC in Ladakh and Sikkim and strongly refuted Beijing's contention that the escalating tension between the two armies was triggered by trespassing of Indian forces across the Chinese side. The Ministry of External Affairs said all Indian activities were carried out on its side of the border, asserting that India has always taken a very responsible approach towards border management. At the same time, it said, India was deeply committed to protecting its sovereignty and security.

TRENDING

ITC, Amway enter into strategic partnership; to introduce products in health, immunity space

Margaret Lin Xavier: Google doodle on Thailand’s first female doctor

Why Pirates of the Caribbean 6 will surely return with Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow

Sun Pharma gets DCGI approval for clinical trial with Nafamostat in Covid-19 patients

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

Bulgaria to lift travel ban on Australian convicted of murder

Bulgaria will move to lift a ban that prevents an Australian man convicted of murder in 2009 and released on parole from leaving the country, the Interior Ministry said on Friday. The decision comes after Bulgarias highest appeals court dis...

52 lakh passengers moved via 3,840 Shramik Special trains: Railway Board chairman Yadav

A total of 52 lakh passengers have been moved through 3,840 Shramik Special trains till yesterday, said Railway Board Chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav on Friday. Addressing a press conference here, Yadav said that in the past week, more than 20 l...

HC restrains OLX, Quikr from posting fake Reliance job ads on web portals

The Delhi High Court has restrained OLX India and Quikr India from posting on their web portals fake and fraudulent recruitment advertisements by using words JIO Jobs and Reliance Trends Jobs allegedly causing harm to the goodwill and reput...

Wipro shares jump nearly 7 pc on Thierry Delaporte's appointment as CEO, MD

Shares of Wipro on Friday closed nearly 7 per cent higher after the company announced the appointment of Capgemini Group veteran Thierry Delaporte as its chief executive officer and managing director, effective July 6. After a firm opening,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020