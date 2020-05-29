Left Menu
Ukraine expects $5 bln IMF loan approval on June 5 -PM

Reuters | Kiev | Updated: 29-05-2020 14:33 IST
Ukraine expects the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to approve a $5 billion loan package at a board meeting on June 5 and the first tranche of $1.9 billion to be disbursed the following day, Prime Minister Denys Shmygal told Reuters on Friday.

Ukraine needs loans to weather an economic shock caused by the coronavirus pandemic. A gross domestic product could fall by 12% in the second quarter of this year, according to a preliminary estimate, Shmygal said in an interview.

He also said the government would allow wheat exporters to export freely for the next two months.

