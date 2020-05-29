Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lawmaker-elect denies wrongdoing over 'comfort women' funds

PTI | Seoul | Updated: 29-05-2020 15:55 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 15:36 IST
Lawmaker-elect denies wrongdoing over 'comfort women' funds
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

A prominent South Korean activist who was recently elected to the National Assembly denied on Friday that she misused public donations for Korean survivors of Japanese wartime sexual slavery. Yoon Meehyang, who begins her four-year term as a lawmaker for the ruling liberal party on Saturday, responded in a news conference to questions raised by a 92-year-old former sex slave that prompted a probe by prosecutors and angry calls for her to resign from the legislature.

The former sex slave, Lee Yong-Su, has also said in recent media interviews that Yoon and a support group for the victims she led until March preached hatred during nationalistic weekly rallies in front of the Japanese Embassy. Lee said the deep animosity between the two nations over their history can only be resolved through education and more exchanges with younger Japanese people. Historians say tens of thousands of women from around Asia, many of them Korean, were sent to front-line Japanese military brothels to provide sex for soldiers during World War II.

Reading a statement at the National Assembly, a tearful Yoon bowed and apologized for causing supporters of the movement "deep scars and concerns" and for failing to resolve what she described as a misunderstanding with Lee. Yoon adamantly denied allegations by local media that she and the group refused to help the victims and used the funds instead for private gain, such as real-estate purchases or financing the overseas studies of Yoon's daughter.

Yoon promised to cooperate with prosecutors, who recently searched the Seoul office of her former group, the Korean Council for Justice and Remembrance for the Issues of Military Sexual Slavery by Japan. "The claim that we never gave victims the money we raised from the public to provide cash help isn't true," Yoon said, insisting that the criticism ignores the movement's accomplishments over the past three decades.

Yoon also denied speculation that she pressured victims not to accept money from a Tokyo-funded foundation that was established after a 2015 agreement between the countries to settle their decades-long dispute over the sexual slavery. The 2015 deal, negotiated by South Korea's previous conservative government, was hugely unpopular among South Koreans, many of whom said the government settled for far too little and accused Tokyo of attempting to silence the victims with money. There is also criticism that Japan still hasn't fully acknowledged legal responsibility for atrocities during its 1910-45 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula.

"We left it up to the victims to decide whether they would receive the money," Yoon said. The public rift between Yoon and Lee shocked many because they for years led rallies in front of the Japanese Embassy demanding that Tokyo more fully acknowledge the suffering of the "comfort women," the euphemism given by Japan to the women and girls enslaved by the Japanese army during the war and the term embraced by some of the dwindling numbers of survivors instead of "sex slave." Relations between South Korea and Japan recently plunged to their lowest point in years amid their continuing disputes over history, which also include Japan's refusal to compensate forced Korean laborers during its colonial rule.

The disputes escalated into a trade war last year in which both sides downgraded the other's trade status. It spilled over into military matters when Seoul threatened to end a 2016 military intelligence-sharing agreement with Tokyo, although it ended up keeping the pact following pressure from Washington. Under the 2015 agreement, which was described by both governments as "irreversible," Japan pledged to provide 1 billion yen ($9 million) to a Seoul-based foundation to help the victims of sexual slavery.

South Korea, in exchange, offered a vague commitment to try to resolve Japanese grievances over a statue of a girl representing victims of sexual slavery that sits in front of the Japanese Embassy in Seoul. The government of President Moon Jae-in, who took office in 2017, effectively killed the agreement by taking steps to dissolve the foundation, saying that the deal lacked legitimacy because officials failed to properly communicate with victims before reaching it.

At the time of the 2015 deal, Seoul said there were 46 known surviving South Korean victims, but only 17 are now alive.

TRENDING

ITC, Amway enter into strategic partnership; to introduce products in health, immunity space

Margaret Lin Xavier: Google doodle on Thailand’s first female doctor

Why Pirates of the Caribbean 6 will surely return with Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow

Sun Pharma gets DCGI approval for clinical trial with Nafamostat in Covid-19 patients

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

Circular soon to address grouse of pet owners: Centre to HC

The Union government on Friday told the Bombay High Court that it will issue a circular soon to address all grievances of pet owners regarding taking the animals outside for a walk during the lockdown. Additional Solicitor General Anil Sing...

EU says Hong Kong decision damages trust with China - Borrell

European Union governments expressed grave concern on Friday over Chinas security law for Hong Kong, the EUs top diplomat Josep Borrell said following a meeting of the blocs 27 foreign ministers.We express our grave concern at the steps tak...

How can Indian paint industry stop relying on imports of raw materials from China

The paint industry relies on imports of Titanium Di Oxide T1O2 from China when India has it abundance Chennai, 29th May, 2020 The paint industry in India has been grappling with sluggish real estate, lower construction and a dip in automo...

Prez Kovind, PM Modi condole death, floral tributes paid to Veerendra Kumar

A host of leaders led by President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condoled the death of M P Veerendra Kumar, Rajya Sabha member and Managing Director of Malayalam daily Mathrubhumi, who passed away late last nigh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020