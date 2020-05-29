Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hongkongers eye grim future as China approves national security law

A large number of Hongkongers see a bleak future for themselves after Chinese parliament approved plans for a bill that threatens to limit freedoms in the semi-autonomous state, bypassing its legislature to punish acts that subvert state power.

ANI | Hong Kong | Updated: 29-05-2020 15:52 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 15:50 IST
Hongkongers eye grim future as China approves national security law
Riot police gear up ahead of mass protests in Hong Kong (File pic). Image Credit: ANI

A large number of Hongkongers see a bleak future for themselves after Chinese parliament approved plans for a bill that threatens to limit freedoms in the semi-autonomous state, bypassing its legislature to punish acts that subvert state power. According to Germany's Deutsche Welle News, the move would likely force more and more people to choose to leave Hong Kong, a former British colony. Although it has enjoyed autonomous status since the 1997 handover when China resumed control of the territory, it has witnessed a slow erosion of its freedoms in recent years, the media reported further.

Members of Hong Kong's pro-democracy protest movement fear that the new legislation will further tighten Beijing's grip on the state. Some 50,000 people, from the financial hub of 7.5 million, emigrated in the last two quarters of 2019, a time of protests and escalating violence.

Last December, around 20,000 people applied to the Hong Kong police for a Certificate of No Criminal Conviction, which is a mandatory document for anybody hoping to emigrate. This was a 60 percent increase over the same period in the previous year. Josephine, a 30-year-old journalist born in Hong Kong, told DW News that she had taken part in the protests against the government and the extradition bill that was eventually retracted late last year. She said that she had intended to stay in Hong Kong despite Beijing's tightening grip. However, she changed her mind overnight after the National People's Congress' approval of the national security law for Hong Kong.

"I would never have believed that the residents of Hong Kong would one day become refugees," she said. "I want to emigrate." She said that after the announcement there was a despondent atmosphere in the newsroom where she works.

"My colleagues and I were stumped. We had assumed that there would be a security law for Hong Kong sooner or later, but we were surprised that Beijing wanted to push it onto us like this." She said even some pro-Chinese politicians were taken aback by the move. Chou, who works in a Chinese bank, said he is also pessimistic about Hong Kong's future and wants to emigrate, ideally with his family to Canada. He told DW he had been thinking of leaving Hong Kong for a long time and the announcement about the new law had solidified his resolve.

He also said he did not want his son, who is now only two, to be subjected to random police violence later on in life if he takes part in a demonstration. He said that he had not forgotten the violent crackdown on the student and pro-democracy movement on Tiananmen Square in Beijing in 1989. "Beijing wants complete control," he said, expressing doubts that peaceful demonstrations or debates in Hong Kong's parliament would be tolerated in the future. Nor did he think that sanctions from the West, as some politicians have called for, would help.

Woo Hong-pong, who works for an agency that is specialized in emigration to Canada and Australia, told the German newspaper that over 20 affluent clients had contacted him in the past four days. "Many of them hesitated to leave in 2019, but now they want a quick solution. They want to get out super fast," he added further.

TRENDING

ITC, Amway enter into strategic partnership; to introduce products in health, immunity space

Margaret Lin Xavier: Google doodle on Thailand’s first female doctor

Why Pirates of the Caribbean 6 will surely return with Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow

Sun Pharma gets DCGI approval for clinical trial with Nafamostat in Covid-19 patients

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

Circular soon to address grouse of pet owners: Centre to HC

The Union government on Friday told the Bombay High Court that it will issue a circular soon to address all grievances of pet owners regarding taking the animals outside for a walk during the lockdown. Additional Solicitor General Anil Sing...

EU says Hong Kong decision damages trust with China - Borrell

European Union governments expressed grave concern on Friday over Chinas security law for Hong Kong, the EUs top diplomat Josep Borrell said following a meeting of the blocs 27 foreign ministers.We express our grave concern at the steps tak...

How can Indian paint industry stop relying on imports of raw materials from China

The paint industry relies on imports of Titanium Di Oxide T1O2 from China when India has it abundance Chennai, 29th May, 2020 The paint industry in India has been grappling with sluggish real estate, lower construction and a dip in automo...

Prez Kovind, PM Modi condole death, floral tributes paid to Veerendra Kumar

A host of leaders led by President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condoled the death of M P Veerendra Kumar, Rajya Sabha member and Managing Director of Malayalam daily Mathrubhumi, who passed away late last nigh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020