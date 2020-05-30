People News Roundup: Kylie Jenner is not a billionaire, Forbes magazine now says

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Kylie Jenner is not a billionaire, Forbes magazine now says

Forbes magazine, which in March 2019 declared reality TV star Kylie Jenner had become the world's youngest self-made billionaire, said on Friday that it no longer believed that her net worth was that much. The magazine said it reviewed financial data released by Coty Inc, which bought a 51 percent stake in Jenner's Kylie Cosmetics company in November 2019.