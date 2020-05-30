100 Thieves give Ssumday two-year extension

Top laner Kim "Ssumday" Chan-ho added two years to his contract with 100 Thieves' League of Legends team on Friday. The club made the announcement on Twitter, "From the very beginning 'til now. So many great memories, and so many more to come. We're (too) excited to have re-signed @Ssumday through 2022! #100T"

Ssumday said in a video with the tweet, "Right now, I think 100 Thieves is the best team for me. If I can, I would like to be the face of 100 Thieves. ... "I'm excited to play for 100 Thieves for two more years. I hope I'm not going (to the team's) Academy (affiliate) again."

The 23-year-old South Korean joined 100 Thieves in November 2017, but he played for the organization's Academy squad for the second half of last year. Ssumday was back with 100 Thieves' main team this year, helping the side finish fifth in the North American-based League Championship Series Spring Split regular season before tying for fifth in the playoffs.

He led 100 Thieves with four Player of the Game honors in the spring split, and he was selected second-team All-Pro. Ssumday played for Dignitas and KT Rolster before joining 100 Thieves.

--Field Level Media