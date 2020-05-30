Egypt orders the wearing of face masks in public

Egypt on Saturday ordered its people to wear face masks in public when taking private transportation, and inside government offices, as it eases the partial lockdown imposed during the weeklong Muslim holiday of Eid- el-Fitr

Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouly said violators will be fined. He said the nationwide curfew will be 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for another two weeks

Egypt, the Arab World's most populous country, has seen a jump of daily reported infections in the past week, with a total of 879 deaths among 22,082 confirmed cases. The country of 100 million people has the highest announced deaths from COVID-19 in the Arab World.