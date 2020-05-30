Nepal records highest single-day spike of 189 coronavirus cases

Nepal on Saturday registered its highest single-day surge in coronavirus cases with 189 new infections, including 77 from a district bordering India, taking the COVID-19 tally in the country to over 1,400. Nepal has been reporting more than 100 cases for the last four consecutive days. On Friday, the country reported 170 cases and its sixth COVID-19 death. One hundred eighty-nine more people, including four women, have been tested positive with the coronavirus, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

The country's COVID-19 tally now stands at 1,401, it said. The new cases included 77 patients from western Nepal's Kapilvastu district bordering India.

Apart from that 17 from Sarlahi, 14 from Dailekh, 11 from Siraha, nine from Saptari, seven from Dhanusha, six from Rautahat, five from Dang, four from Mahottari, two each from Parsa and Sankhuwasabha and one each from Jhapa, Lalitpur and Bara tested positive for COVID-19. On Saturday, 13 people were discharged from hospitals after their successful treatment.

Now there are 1,176 active coronavirus cases in the country. So far, six people have died of coronavirus. PTI SBP NSA NSA