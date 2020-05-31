Riot unveils agent Reyna, new map ahead of Valorant launch

Riot Games unveiled its 11th and final agent as well as a new map ahead of Valorant's full release to the public, which comes Tuesday. Riot offered a short reveal Saturday, introducing the purple-clad Mexican agent, Reyna. In a 32-second video posted to Twitter, Reyna appears to have the ability to drain life from a felled opponent. When an enemy agent is eliminated, they leave behind a purple orb that Reyna can use either to heal herself for three seconds or become invulnerable for three seconds.

Reyna's ultimate is called Empress, which reportedly allows Reyna to decrease the recharge rate to use her skills faster. She also can blind her enemies with her purple eye. Riot also teased the new map, the fourth of the game.

The closed beta of Valorant, which opened April 7, closed on Thursday. Beta featured 10 agents and three maps. The game has averaged nearly 3 million players daily during the closed beta. Additional servers will be added in major locations such as Atlanta, Dallas, London, Madrid and Warsaw, with other improvements planned in South America and Eastern Europe.

--Field Level Media