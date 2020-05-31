Left Menu
Belgian Prince Joachim tests positive for COVID-19

Belgian Prince Joachim, a nephew of Belgium's King Philippe, has tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a party during the lockdown in Spain, according to local media reports cited by China's CGTN network.

ANI | Brussels | Updated: 31-05-2020 15:04 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 15:04 IST
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

Belgian Prince Joachim, a nephew of Belgium's King Philippe, has tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a party during the lockdown in Spain, according to local media reports cited by China's CGTN network. The reports said the party took place at a private residence and was attended by 27 people. Prince Joachim's symptoms are said to be mild.

Prince Albert II of Monaco was the first known royal to become infected with the deadly disease. The palace confirmed he had caught COVID-19 in March, just days after he announced a string of new reforms to tackle the outbreak. As the contagion continued to spread across Europe, the British royal family also came under its grip. Prince Charles, the 71-year-old heir to the throne, tested positive for the coronavirus in March.

Prince Philip was flown to Windsor to self-isolate with Queen Elizabeth during the coronavirus crisis. Thankfully, no members of the UK royal family have so far been diagnosed with the deadly disease. In the same month, Spanish Princess Maria Teresa of Bourbon-Parma became the first royal to pass away due to coronavirus complications. According to Fox News, the 86-year-old was a cousin of Spain's King Felipe VI. Her brother Prince Sixto Enrique de Borbon, the Duke of Aranjuez, announced on Facebook that she died after contracting COVID-19.

The next month, the New York Times reported that as many as 150 members of the Saudi royal family were sickened by the virus doctors at the elite hospital that treats Al-Saud clan members are preparing as many as 500 beds for an expected influx. King Salman, 84, has secluded himself for his safety in an island palace near the city of Jeddah on the Red Sea, while Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, his son and the 34-year-old de facto ruler, has retreated with many of his ministers to the remote site on the same coast where he has promised to build a futuristic city known as Neom.

The respiratory illness has infected over 6 million people globally and killed more than 3,67,000 others, though the true number is thought to be higher as testing is still limited and many countries haven't counted fatalities outside of hospitals. (ANI)

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

