Greece to allow incoming tourists from 29 countries

Greece to allow incoming tourists from 29 countriesPTI | Athens | Updated: 31-05-2020 17:30 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 17:30 IST
Greek officials said Saturday said that the country will not limit incoming tourists to those from a list of 29 nations, but travelers from countries not on the list will be subject to mandatory testing on arrival and a period of quarantine depending on test results. The policy will only be applied during the final two weeks of June, although Greek authorities left open the prospect of additional restrictions after that date.
The list announced Friday includes Albania, Australia, Austria, North Macedonia, Bulgaria, Germany, Denmark, Switzerland, Estonia, Japan, Israel, China, Croatia, Cyprus, Latvia, Lebanon, New Zealand, Lithuania, Malta, Montenegro, Norway, South Korea, Hungary, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Czech Republic and Finland. Arrivals from those countries will be tested randomly.
The list was drawn up based on a document from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency..
ALSO READ
Malta rescues 140 migrants but holds them on tourist boats offshore
Serbia blocks flights from Montenegro over coronavirus row
Montenegro health minister urges citizens to help keep country 'corona-free'
Montenegro becomes Europe's first coronavirus-free state, PM says
'Virus-free' Montenegro to open borders, but not to Serbia