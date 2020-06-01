Spacestation take top overall prize at Fusion Rocket League - NA

Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 01-06-2020 07:08 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 07:08 IST
What began as a possible winner-take-all match quickly turned into a coronation for Spacestation Gaming, who won pair of matches Sunday to take home the top prize at the Fusion Rocket League's North American event. Entering the day in third place, Spacestation edged Team Envy 4-3 in three-on-three play to take a three-point lead on both Affinity and Rogue, with all three teams with one six-point match to play. But whatever hopes Affinity and Rogue had for the title quickly evaporated as Spacestation swept Affinity 4-0 in two-on-two play to get to 34 points, leaving Rogue to play for second place in the day's final contest, the one-on-one final.

The eight-team, $25,000 North American tournament featured separate single-elimination brackets for three-on-three, two-on-two and one-on-one play, with each team competing in all brackets and all series best-of-seven. For each format, 17 points were awarded for first place, 11 points for second and seven points for both third and fourth. Points were then added across all three disciplines to determine the champion.

Spacestation received $4,500 for the championship, with Rogue getting $3,000 as the runner-up and Affinity getting $2,000 for finishing third. Additional prize money was awarded to the top three teams in each of three-on-three, two-on-two and one-on-one brackets: $1,500 for first, $1,000 for second and $500 each for third and fourth.

Spacestation opened Sunday with a back-and-forth tilt against Team Envy in the three-on-three final on DFH Stadium (Day). The trio of "Arsenal" Lateef Taylor Jr., Caden "Sypical" Pellegrin and Alexandre "AxB" Bellemare gave Spacestation the early lead with a 2-1 win, but Slater "retals" Thomas, Massimo "Atomic" Franceschi and Nick "mist" Costello won the next two games, 1-0 and 2-1, to give Envy the lead. The teams traded the next two games, 3-0 for Spacestation and 3-2 for Envy, before Spacestation closed it out with 2-1 and 7-0 wins. In two-on-two, Sypical and Arsenal put on an offensive display against Affinity's Christopher "majicbear" Acevedo and Oliver "percy." Kenneth Ortiz, winning 6-2, 3-1, 5-1 and 6-3 on Champions Field to lock up the overall championship.

Playing with a chance to move his team into sole possession of second place, Rogue's Jason "firstkiller" Corral beat 72 Pin Connector's "LionBlaze" 4-2 in the one-on-one final on Mannfield (Night). After LionBlaze won the opening game 5-4, firstkiller won the next two by matching 6-4 scores. LionBlaze tied it with a 6-5 win in overtime, but firstkiller won 6-2 to retake the lead and put the match away with a 5-4 overtime win. Fusion Rocket League - North America final standings and winnings, with total points scored followed by points for (L-R) three-on-three, two-on-two and one-on-one

Includes money for overall finish and event bracket finish 1. Spacestation Gaming -- 34 -- 17 -- 17 -- 0 ($7,500)

2. Rogue -- 31 -- 7 -- 7 -- 17 ($5,500) 3. Affinity -- 25 -- 7 -- 11 -- 7 ($4,000)

4-5. 72 Pin Connector -- 11 -- 0 -- 0 -- 11 ($2,375) 4-5. Team Envy -- 11 -- 11 -- 0 -- 0 ($2,375)

6-7. Divine -- 7 -- 0 -- 0 -- 7 ($1,375) 6-7. Vision -- 7 -- 0 -- 7 -- 0 ($1,375)

8. Stromboli -- 0 -- 0 -- 0 -- 0 ($500) --Field Level Media

