Looting rampant in downtown Washington

Looting was rampant in downtown Washington and elsewhere in the city as protests over George Floyd's death turned violent for a third straight night

Protesters broke into a branch of Capital Bank, and empty jewelry boxes could be seen scattered on the sidewalk outside a Mervis Diamonds store

After protesters started looting a La Colombe coffee shop, someone in the crowd yelled, "What are you looting a coffee shop for? You're messing up the whole message."