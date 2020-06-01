Left Menu
Development News Edition

'COVID-19 presents opportunities for economic transformation': SA Prez Ramaphosa

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 01-06-2020 13:27 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 12:52 IST
'COVID-19 presents opportunities for economic transformation': SA Prez Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa (File photo) Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has said that the COVID-19 pandemic has presented the country with opportunities to transform service delivery and restructure its economy. According to the latest figures, there have been almost 31,000 confirmed infections, just over 16,000 recoveries and 643 deaths due to COVID-19 in South Africa, with consistent large daily increases in cases over the past fortnight as interventions such as testing increased.

"If anything, COVID-19 now gives us a much stronger platform - a stronger reason if we ever needed one to transform and restructure the economy," Ramaphosa said during an interaction with representatives from the South African National Editors Forum in a live TV broadcast on Sunday. The President said that COVID-19 had given a further boost to the capacity of the State to deliver things such as running water and he wanted to capitalize on that.

"COVID-19 is going to give us greater capacity and capability to reset, reposition and even repurpose our state-owned enterprises," Ramaphosa said, as he hinted at changes at entities such as national carrier South African Airways; electricity supplier Eskom, and public broadcaster South African Broadcasting Services, who have all come under huge financial pressure in recent years, relying on repeated government bailouts. "Our economy has been crying out for restructuring. We've been operating under an economy that is both colonial and racist over many years. That economy now needs to be realigned to deal with the challenges that South Africa faces right now," the president said.

Ramaphosa said he was glad to hear that many people, including those in business, were calling for resetting the economy. "We've got to make our economy to be more aligned with our inclusive growth. Those are the key priorities. It must be an economy that is going to respond to the poverty that prevails in our country. It must be an economy that is in a very direct way aimed at creating jobs," he said.

Ramaphosa referred to the time after COVID-19 as a "post-war" situation. "Many countries that have come out of a post-war kind of situation, as we do now, have often relied on infrastructure to bolster economic growth, and that is precisely what I would like to see.

"Infrastructure is going to be one of the key backbones of economic growth going forward and it will also lead to a restructuring of our economy as well, as we will have to do local manufacture of the materials that we use in infrastructure," he said. Ramaphosa also appealed to citizens to assist in the fight against the pandemic as infection numbers are expected to increase exponentially when over eight million South Africans head back to work on Monday after 66 days of a severe lockdown.

From 1 June, the country moves to level 3 of a five-level risk-adjusted strategy, largely to mitigate against the huge unemployment and meltdown of the economy. "Having used the 'big bazooka', the 'nuclear weapon' of the hard lockdown, as we ease (it) we now need to use the other tools which have been articulated to our people," Ramaphosa said, in reference to the measures of screening testing, isolation, and social distancing.

Authorities have identified five of the major metros in the country, including Johannesburg, as hotspots where there will be increased interventions from June 1, with the possibility of them reverting to higher levels of lockdown if required.

TRENDING

'Zoombombing': IGNOU online session disrupted by unruly participant

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Sustained HCQ intake with PPE use helped prevent COVID-19 in healthcare workers: ICMR study

Final leg of Reliance Rights Issue commences on Monday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump, attorney general to meet as U.S. cities smolder amid protests

U.S. President Donald Trump was scheduled to meet with his top law enforcement officer behind closed doors on Monday as cities nationwide awoke from a smoldering weekend of violent protests over race and policing in the midst of the coronav...

C'garh to take stress-busting measures for security personnel

The Chhattisgarh government will take special measures to reduce stress among security personnel, particularly those deployed in Naxal-hit areas, days after a state Armed Force CAF assistant platoon commander shot dead two jawans in Narayan...

Indonesian police shoot militant who fatally slashed officer

Indonesian police fatally shot a suspected Islamic militant who killed an officer at a police station with a samurai-style sword, officials said Monday. National Police spokesman Ahmad Ramadhan said the suspect was shot as he tried to attac...

EU executive says new corporate tax would target below 0.2% of turnover

A new corporate tax could raise 10 billion euros a year to help fund stimulus plans while amounting to less than 0.2 of turnover of large companies that benefit from the European Unions single market, the blocs executive said on Monday. Und...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020