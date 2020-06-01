Left Menu
Development News Edition

Zimbabwean film industry makes Netflix debut with "Cook Off"

Reuters | Harare | Updated: 01-06-2020 16:50 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 15:31 IST
Zimbabwean film industry makes Netflix debut with "Cook Off"
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Zimbabwean film Cook-Off, a romance about a struggling single mother who finds love during a cooking competition, premiered on Netflix on Monday, a debut that its makers hope will propel the country's small film sector to global audiences.

Zimbabwe often grabs headlines for its economic woes and political crises, but producer Joe Njagu said the film sought to project a different image. "I wanted the world to know that there is more to Zimbabwe than what they hear. We also fall in love, we also enjoy nice food. We also have very nice stories," said Njagu.

With a production budget of only $8,000, Njagu said he used his personal relationships with the cast and crew to sign deferred contracts and to bring on board studio owners and equipment hire companies without making an immediate payment. The low budget film was shot in 2017 but very few people in Zimbabwe had heard of it, even after it won several awards at international film festivals, including in the Netherlands, Durban, and United States.

Everything changed two and a half months ago, when Netflix, the world's leading entertainment streaming service with 189 million paid viewers, came knocking on the door. "It's a big 'hello, this is Zimbabwe we are here'. It's an opportunity for us to introduce our content to the rest of the world. It's really a big deal for us," Njagu said.

He would not say how much the Netflix deal was worth but that it was enough to pay the deferred expenses and make a profit. The film creators are now in talks with Netflix about possible future productions while television stations in Europe, Africa, the United States also want to air Cook-Off.

"It's a different story, it's no longer deferred payments, it's now commissioned work, it's now getting budgets to do productions," he said. "We can't fall short anymore. This is the world stage."

TRENDING

'Zoombombing': IGNOU online session disrupted by unruly participant

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Sustained HCQ intake with PPE use helped prevent COVID-19 in healthcare workers: ICMR study

Final leg of Reliance Rights Issue commences on Monday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Process of declaring containment zones changed in city to normalise situation

Though there is a dip in coronavirus cases in north Kolkata and status quo in its central part, the city is witnessing steep rise of COVID-19 patients in the south and its adjoining suburbs, a senior official said on Monday. As steps are be...

Schools set to orientate teachers on COVID-19 environment

Following the postponed reopening of schools to 8 June 2020, schools around the country are set to use the first week of June to induct and orientate teachers on the COVID-19 school environment and to ensure the readiness of each facility f...

Under new guidelines, Britons plan for a different kind of BBQ

People across Britain plan to invite friends and family to barbecues in their gardens with the latest easing of social distancing measures on Monday, but a list of rules will make them a little more awkward than before. Guests will have to ...

WHO: Pandemic disrupted some treatments

The World Health Organisation says that about half of countries surveyed in a new analysis have had partial or complete disruption of services for people with high blood pressure and diabetes treatment during the ongoing coronavirus pandemi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020