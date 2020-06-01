Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak's Supreme Court rejects Sindh govt’s plea to suspend high court verdict in Daniel Pearl case

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 01-06-2020 17:55 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 17:19 IST
Pak's Supreme Court rejects Sindh govt’s plea to suspend high court verdict in Daniel Pearl case
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Pakistan's Supreme Court on Monday rejected a petition filed by the Sindh government to suspend a high court verdict that overturned convictions of al-Qaeda leader Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh and his three aides in the kidnapping and murder case of American journalist Daniel Pear. Pearl, the 38-year-old South Asia bureau chief for The Wall Street Journal, was abducted and beheaded while he was in Pakistan investigating a story in 2002 on the alleged links between the country's powerful spy agency ISI and al-Qaeda.

On April 2, a two-judge Sindh High Court bench overturned the death sentence of British-born 46-year-old al-Qaeda leader, who was convicted in the abduction and murder of Pearl in 2002. He has been in jail for the past 18 years. The court also acquitted his three aides - Fahad Naseem, Salman Saqib and Sheikh Adil- serving life sentences in the case. The bench announced the verdict on the appeals filed by the four convicts 18 years ago.

The Sindh government challenged the high court judgment and on May 2 the slain journalist's parents also approached the Supreme Court against the acquittal of the convicts. On Monday, the Supreme Court rejected the Sindh government's plea to suspend Sindh High Court's judgement and said the petition contained irrelevant sections, the Express Tribune reported.

"First of all, the kidnapping of Daniel Pearl must be proved," Justice Manzoor Malik said. "Evidence must prove that the abductee was Daniel Pearl. The Sindh government claims that a conspiracy was hatched in Rawalpindi. What conspiracy took place in Rawalpindi must also be proved with evidence." "We should be provided a complete record of the case," Justice Malik was quoted as saying by the paper. "I want to look at all the records so that I can understand all the points." The apex court ordered the counsel representing the Sindh government, Farooq H Naek, to submit the detailed record before the court for the case to be further heard. The hearing was then adjourned indefinitely. The Sindh government had sought time to submit the record of the trial court.

The judge said that the court has to check whether the confession and identification parade was in accordance with the law or not. "The facts cannot be ignored," he added.

Two criminal petitions were filed on May 2 by renowned lawyer Faisal Siddiqi on behalf of the parents of the slain journalist - Ruth Pearl and Judie Pearl - against the acquittal and release of the four accused. The petition stated that the court erred in failing to take into consideration that Sheikh has a history of involvement in international terrorism. It further said that keeping in mind the arguments, the judgment is fundamentally based on a misinterpretation of the law and on a misreading and selective reading of the entire record of the case.

Two days after the Sindh High Court overturned Sheikh's conviction on April 2, the Sindh government invoked the Maintenance of Public Order to keep the convicts in jail. Pearl's murder took place three years after Sheikh, along with Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar and Mushtaq Ahmed Zargar, was released by India in 1999 and given safe passage to Afghanistan in exchange for the nearly 150 passengers of hijacked Indian Airlines Flight 814. He was serving prison term in India for kidnappings of Western tourists in the country.

TRENDING

'Zoombombing': IGNOU online session disrupted by unruly participant

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Sustained HCQ intake with PPE use helped prevent COVID-19 in healthcare workers: ICMR study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Defence, CAPF personnel exempted from RTPCR testing, administrative quarantine in J-K

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday exempted the defence and Central Armed Police Force CAPF personnel returning to join their duties from the compulsory 100 per cent RTPCR testing and administrative quarantine. According to an o...

Putin and Trump discussed G7, oil markets in phone call -Kremlin

U.S. President Donald Trump informed his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin of his idea to hold an expanded Group of Seven summit later this year in a telephone call on Monday, the Kremlin said.The two leaders also discussed the OPEC deal o...

Wipro anticipates lower gross margins in short-term amid COVID-19 pandemic

IT major Wipro anticipates a decrease in its gross margins in the short-term due to lower demand for IT products and delay in customers purchasing decisions, resulting from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, as per a regulatory filing. The Beng...

Israeli defence chief says he's preparing for consequences of West Bank annexations

Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz said on Monday he ordered the military to step up preparations for Israels pending annexation of parts of the West Bank, a plan that could stoke Palestinian violence.Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020