Left Menu
Development News Edition

Modi, Morrison virtual meet would reflect how like-minded democracies need to work together post-COVID-19: Envoy

Noting that relations between India and Australia are at a "historic high", Australian High Commissioner Barry O'Farrell on Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison's upcoming virtual meet will reflect how like-minded democracies need to work together in the post-COVID-19 era.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2020 19:38 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 19:38 IST
Modi, Morrison virtual meet would reflect how like-minded democracies need to work together post-COVID-19: Envoy
Australian High Commissioner Barry O'Farrell. Image Credit: ANI

Noting that relations between India and Australia are at a "historic high", Australian High Commissioner Barry O'Farrell on Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison's upcoming virtual meet will reflect how like-minded democracies need to work together in the post-COVID-19 era. Prime Minister Modi and Scott Morrison will be holding a virtual summit meet coming Thursday. This is the first high-level bilateral virtual meet since the outbreak of COVID 19 in which Prime Minister Modi will be participating.

"India and Australia relations are on historic high. We have strong collaboration in defence and cybersecurity, agriculture, biotech, education, logistic support agreement, critical supply chains. It is crucial for like-minded democracies to work together in the post-COVID-19 world. This summit will reflect that India and Australia relations will scale greater heights," said Barry O'Farrell. The envoy said the two leaders will be discussing how their countries are dealing with COVID-19 and they may share "commentary on the hard task of how to ease restrictions and not lose sight of lives".

"They are both people's persons. They will be talking about how to work together to improve the lives of people. They both believe the government is not about the number of agreements signed but to improve the lives of citizens, generating jobs. Virtual summit meet will be like a virtual interview between the two friends sitting on either side discussing how each country is dealing with COVID-19. They may share commentary on the hard task of how to ease restrictions and not lose sight of lives," he said. Asked whether the much-talked-about logistic support agreement will be signed during the meet, Brian O'Farrell said he does not want to preempt.

"I do not want to preempt. We talked about mutual logistic support agreement that will make it easier for exercises and cooperation between our security forces," he said. During the summit, scheduled for June 4, Modi and Morrison are expected to ramp up efforts to diversify Australia's export markets and find trusted suppliers of vital products and components.

The envoy also praised the Quadrilateral group and said that forum has helped bring about a lot in cooperation during the COVID-19 crisis and in issues related to maritime and cyber terrorism. The Quadrilateral grouping consists of India, Australia, USA, and Japan. He added that Australia continues to support India at the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and decry those who are channelling funds to terrorist organizations.

The envoy also emphasized the need to strengthen global institutions like the World Health Organisation (WHO) and also cited Prime Minister Modi comments during G20 and Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in which he advocated strengthening of WHO and making global institutions more representative with humanity as a priority. "As two major powers in the Indo-Pacific region, it is not only our commitment but the obligation of Australia and India to keep the region safe, secure and protected," he said.

Speaking on the ongoing conflict at the border between India and China, Barry O'Farrell said it's a bilateral issue and, as a norm, it should be resolved bilaterally and Australia and any other country has no role in it. (ANI)

TRENDING

'Zoombombing': IGNOU online session disrupted by unruly participant

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Sustained HCQ intake with PPE use helped prevent COVID-19 in healthcare workers: ICMR study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Spanish nightclub industry draws up code to allow safe partying

Dancing with masks on, sipping drinks with straws and keeping to marked off areas of the dance floor are among post-lockdown safety proposals aimed at helping Spains nightclubs reopen their doors in time for the summer season.Clubs have bee...

239 people arrested for cybercrime in Maharashtra

A total of 450 cases have been registered and 239 people arrested by the cyber cell of Maharashtra Police for alleged cybercrime activities during the coronavirus-induced lockdown. In a press release, Maharashtra Police has informed that 18...

HC directs Facebook, Youtube to remove video alleging Patanjali sold off red sandalwood illegally

The Delhi High Court on Monday directed social media platforms, Facebook and Youtube, to remove or block access to a video, uploaded by a Hindi news channel, which alleges that Patanjali Ayurved illegally sold off red sandalwood against the...

Italy records 60 new coronavirus deaths, 178 new cases

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy climbed by 60 on Monday, against 75 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency said, while the daily tally of new cases fell to just 178 from 355 on Sunday. The total death toll since the outbreak...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020