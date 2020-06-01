Expelled High Commission officials leave for Pakistan from Attari-Wagah border

Two officials of High Commission of Pakistan, who were apprehended for indulging in espionage activities and declared persona-non grata by the government, left for Pakistan from Attari-Wagah border on Monday. Abid Hussain and Muhammad Tahir were caught red-handed on Sunday in a joint operation by Military intelligence, Special cell and IB team while obtaining documents of Indian security establishment from an Indian and handing him over money and a phone.

They were declared as persona-non grata "for indulging in activities incompatible with their status as members of a diplomatic mission" and asked to leave the country within 24 hours. They initially claimed they were Indian nationals. They also produced fake Aadhaar cards. Later, during interrogation, they confessed that they were officials at Pakistan High Commission and worked for Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). (ANI)