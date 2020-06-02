Left Menu
Singapore has reopened 75% of its economy

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 02-06-2020 11:06 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 11:06 IST
Singapore has reopened 75% of its economy as part of a three-phase controlled approach to end a virus lockdown in place since early April. Finance, electronics manufacturing and logistics are among sectors that resumed operations after a two-month closure with strict safety requirements. Schools will also reopen in stages this month. But most retail shops, personal services, dining in at restaurants and social gatherings are still banned.

“It feels like it has come back to where it should be. Like you know, people start to see people again, and working again. It feels good,” said Firman Hanif, who works in a security firm. The affluent city-state has more than 35,000 cases, one of the highest in Asia. More than 90 percent of cases involved foreign workers living in crowded dormitories. The government says it will only lift further restrictions if infections remain low.

