Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Dollar on back foot as recovery optimism persists

Reuters | Updated: 02-06-2020 13:06 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 13:06 IST
FOREX-Dollar on back foot as recovery optimism persists

The euro inched slightly lower on Tuesday as the dollar gained some strength, though the pair remained close to an 11-week high as investors maintained their hope in a global economic recovery post coronavirus.

The optimistic mood persisted within markets despite growing concerns over U.S.-China tensions and mass protests across America over the death of a black man in police custody. The euro was last trading hands at $1.1120, down 0.1% , close to March 17 $1.1154 high it rose to on Monday. The U.S. dollar fell to a three-month low of 1.3530 against the Canadian dollar and was last trading down 0.2%.

The safe-haven Japanese yen fell 0.2% versus the greenback to 109.79. The U.S. dollar index against a basket of six major currencies fell to its weakest level since mid-March, at 97.73, before settling in neutral territory at 97.82.

The index has fallen about 5% from a peak hit in March when panic over the COVID-19 pandemic gripped the world's financial markets, prompting investors to scramble for the safety of dollar cash. "The strengthening of the commodity-linked currencies and the weakening of the safe havens suggest that investors’ appetite remained supported for another day," said Charalambos Pissouros, Senior Market Analyst at broker JFD Group.

"It seems that investors continued placing bets on the prospect of a global economic recovery as governments around the globe continue to ease their lockdown measures," Pissouros said. Market risk sentiment was hurt only slightly on Monday when Bloomberg reported China had told state-owned firms to halt purchases of soybeans and pork from the United States, raising concerns that the trade deal between the world's two biggest economies could be in jeopardy.

Investors' economic optimism has so far also survived the rising social unrest in the United States where President Donald Trump vowed to deploy thousands of heavily armed soldiers and law enforcement to halt violence in the U.S. capital and other cities if mayors and governors failed to regain control of the streets. The protests erupted over the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old African-American who died in Minneapolis police custody after being pinned beneath a white officer's knee for nearly nine minutes.

Elsewhere, the pound rose to a one-month high of $1.2554 after news emerged that Britain may indicate its willingness to compromise on fisheries and trade rules if the European Union agrees to back off from its "maximalist" demands related to regulatory alignment and fishing access. The UK and the EU walk into a new round of talks this week ahead of the June 18-19 summit by which Britain is expected to say whether it requires an extension to the December deadline of the transition period.

Sterling was last down 0.3% at $1.2533.

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

George Floyd protests: Flames engulf 200 year old historic church near White House

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Sony PlayStation 5 event delayed amid unrest in US

Sony has decided to postpone its streaming-only event, which was aimed to showcase games suitable for new-generation PlayStation 5 consoles. This decision was taken following growing unrest in the US cities over the demise of an African-Ame...

Man tied to tree, burnt alive for harassing girl

A 22-year-old man was tied to a tree and burnt alive in Uttar Pradeshs Pratapgarh district for allegedly sexually harassing a girl few months ago, police said on Tuesday. A police team immediately reached the spot but agitated villagers in ...

Adesh Kumar Gupta appointed Delhi BJP president, takes over from Manoj Tiwari: Party.

Adesh Kumar Gupta appointed Delhi BJP president, takes over from Manoj Tiwari Party....

Business briefs

Mumbai, Jun 2 PTI&#160;Furniture start-up Woodenstreet on Tuesday announced a fundraising of USD 3 million from IAN Fund and Rajasthan Venture Capital Funds. The Jaipur-based company that operates 25 stores at present, will utilize the mone...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020