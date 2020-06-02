Left Menu
Development News Edition

France to ensure timely delivery of Rafale despite COVID-19 challenges: Rajnath Singh

France has affirmed commitment to ensure timely delivery of Rafale aircraft despite challenges posed by COVID-19 pandemic, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday after holding a telephonic conversation with French Minister of Armed Forces, Florence Parly.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2020 14:43 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 14:34 IST
France to ensure timely delivery of Rafale despite COVID-19 challenges: Rajnath Singh
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

France has affirmed commitment to ensure timely delivery of Rafale aircraft despite challenges posed by COVID-19 pandemic, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday after holding a telephonic conversation with French Minister of Armed Forces, Florence Parly. During the telephonic conversation, the two leaders discussed matters of "mutual concern" including the COVID-19 situation and regional security.

"Had a telephonic conversation with French Minister of Armed Forces, Ms. Florence Parly today. We discussed matters of mutual concern including COVID-19 situation, regional security and agreed to strengthen the Bilateral Defence Cooperation between India and France," said Rajnath Singh in a tweet. "We also appreciated the efforts made by Armed Forces of India and France in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. France has affirmed its commitment to ensuring timely delivery of Rafale Aircraft despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic," the Defence Minister said in another tweet.

The first four Rafale fighter aircraft would start arriving in India by July-end this year from France. The delivery of the aircraft was earlier supposed to have been done by May end but this was postponed by two months in view of the COVID-19 situation in both India and France.

India had signed a deal worth over Rs 60,000 crore with France in September 2016 for 36 Rafales to meet the emergency requirements of the Indian Air Force. Armed with the long-range Meteor air to air missiles and SCALP, the Rafales would give India an edge over both Pakistan and China in terms of air strike capability.

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

George Floyd protests: Flames engulf 200 year old historic church near White House

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

41 new COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand

A total of 41 new cases have been reported in Uttarakhand, as per information provided by the State Health Department.The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state has climbed to 999, including 746 active cases.While 243 people have recov...

Sony PlayStation 5 event delayed amid unrest in US

Sony has decided to postpone its streaming-only event, which was aimed to showcase games suitable for new-generation PlayStation 5 consoles. This decision was taken following growing unrest in the US cities over the demise of an African-Ame...

Man tied to tree, burnt alive for harassing girl

A 22-year-old man was tied to a tree and burnt alive in Uttar Pradeshs Pratapgarh district for allegedly sexually harassing a girl few months ago, police said on Tuesday. A police team immediately reached the spot but agitated villagers in ...

Adesh Kumar Gupta appointed Delhi BJP president, takes over from Manoj Tiwari: Party.

Adesh Kumar Gupta appointed Delhi BJP president, takes over from Manoj Tiwari Party....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020