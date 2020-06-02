Left Menu
UK warns China: do not cross the Rubicon on Hong Kong

Reuters | London | Updated: 02-06-2020 16:29 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 16:29 IST
The United Kingdom warned China on Tuesday not to cross the Rubicon over Hong Kong, saying the People's Republic should step back and adhere to its international obligations over the former British colony. "The ball is in the court of the government in China, it has a choice to make here," British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told parliament.

"It can cross the Rubicon and violate the autonomy and the rights of the people of Hong Kong or it can step back, understand the widespread concern of the international community and live up to its responsibilities as a leading member of the international community. "We don't seek to prevent China's rise, far from it, we welcome China as a leading member of the international community and we look to engage with China on everything from trade to climate change," Raab said.

