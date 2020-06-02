U.N. says donors have promised $1.35 bln in humanitarian aid to Yemen -aid chief

U.N. says donors have promised $1.35 bln in humanitarian aid to Yemen -aid chiefReuters | Dubai | Updated: 02-06-2020 23:10 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 22:45 IST
International donors promised $1.35 billion in humanitarian aid to Yemen on Tuesday, U.N. aid chief Mark Lowcock told a pledging conference to help the war-torn country.
Saudi Arabia hosted a virtual U.N. conference to help raise some $2.4 billion to counter funding shortages for aid operations in Yemen.
