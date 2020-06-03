Team Unique sign illusion to Dota 2 squad

Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 03-06-2020 05:08 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 05:08 IST
Following a successful two-month run as a Dota 2 substitute, Danil "illusion" Volchan has landed a full-time position with Team Unique. Unique manager Gleb Antokhin announced the move in a social-media post on Monday.

illusion, a 17-year-old support player from Ukraine, had been with Unique since mid-April. He helped the squad finish tied for ninth in the ESL One Los Angeles 2020 - Online: Europe and Commonwealth of Independent States division, sixth in the Epic Prime League Season 1 and tied for 11th in the ESL One Birmingham 2020 - Online: Europe and CIS division. illusion also competed for Unique last month in the WePlay! Pushka League Season 1: Division 2, where the team finished in second place and earned promotion to the top division for Season 2.

"He performed well when we played ESL LA, then we decided to give him a month to adapt and see what of it will come out," Antokhin said in a statement. "This is a fairly long test that has been passed. Danil is a young player, standing at the very beginning of his path, I hope that he will succeed." illusion had a three-month stint with Magic Hands last year, and he briefly competed for FlyToMoon in February.

With Unique, he takes the roster spot of Russian Evgeniy "Chuvash" Makarov, who left the club on April 13. Chuvash and the remainder of Unique's current players -- Russians Alexey "Zitraks" Ischenko, Egor "19teen" Lexutin, Stanislav "633" Glushan and captain Ivan "VANSKOR" Skorohod -- all joined Unique when the team took over Gentlemen's roster on April 1. --Field Level Media

