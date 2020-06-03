TSM promote Spica to starting lineup for LCS Summer Split

Team SoloMid officially promoted jungler Mingyi "Spica" Lu to their starting lineup ahead of the North American-based League of Legends Champions Series (LCS) Summer Split. Spica joined the TSM Academy team in April 2019 and made his LCS debut a few months later for the Summer Split playoffs.

Spica replaces former jungler Joshua "Dardoch" Hartnett, who joined Dignitas last week after just one split with TSM. Spica joins a TSM starting lineup of top laner Sergen "Broken Blade" Celik of Germany, mid laner Soren "Bjergsen" Bjerg of Denmark, bot Yiliang "Doublelift" Peng of the United States and support Vincent "Biofrost" Wang of Chia. Biofrost accidentally leaked the move of Spica's promotion two weeks ago on stream.

The LCS Summer Split begins June 12. --Field Level Media