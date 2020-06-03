Need to have open, honest conversations about race and inequality in US: Indian-American Congressman

Noting that George Floyd's death in custody has brought forth the systemic racism and inequities that members of the African-American community face every day, an influential US Indian-American Congressman has said that there is a need to have open, honest and sometimes uncomfortable conversations about race and inequality in the country. Expressing solidarity with those protesting peacefully against the custodial killing of Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25, Congressman Ami Bera on Tuesday said that he will continue to listen, learn, and advocate for policies that address police violence and racial inequities.

“We must continue to have open, honest – and sometimes uncomfortable – conversations about race and inequality in America, and the steps we must take to get to lasting change. Together, we can begin to heal the wounds of racial injustice,” he said in a statement. “I stand in solidarity with all those who are peacefully protesting and demanding change. Please know that your voice is important, and you are heard,” Bera said.

Noting that Floyd's death at the hands of police brutality is unconscionable, Bera said that the incident has again brought to the forefront of the American conscience the systemic racism and inequities that members of the African American community face every day. “This past week, thousands of Americans of different ages and races have marched across the country – and in our hometown of Sacramento – to demand justice for Mr. Floyd’s death and call for change to a system that for too long has left behind marginalized communities,” he said.

For many communities of colour, especially the African American community, their reality is a discriminatory criminal justice system, disparities in economic opportunity, education, and housing, and a global pandemic that disproportionately impacts their health, he added. Another Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna on Tuesday opposed US President Donald Trump's threat to deploy the military against the protestors.

“Militarising American police is not the answer to the anguish our country is enduring over police brutality. Sit down and talk with the peaceful protestors. Don't send in the military,” he said. “Enough. Black lives are not expendable. Police officers should be held accountable for their deadly force,” he said in a tweet.

President Trump on Monday threatened to deploy the military if the states fail to take necessary actions to quell the violent protests that have spread across the country over the custodial killing of Floyd. The US is witnessing one of the biggest civic unrest in its history following the death of Floyd who died after a white police officer kneeled on his neck as he gasped for breath.

Peaceful protests across the country turned violent resulting in large scale looting, damage to properties and monuments, and vehicles being set ablaze..