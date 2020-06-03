Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ukrainian computer game featuring Hitler in Moscow angers Kremlin

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 03-06-2020 18:12 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 18:12 IST
Ukrainian computer game featuring Hitler in Moscow angers Kremlin

The Kremlin on Wednesday accused a Ukrainian computer game developer of glorifying Nazism by producing a game which features Adolf Hitler overseeing a fictional World War Two victory parade in Moscow, a charge the developer rejects. The game, "Strategic Mind: Blitzkrieg," invites players to take command of the German army during World War Two and offers different fictional scenarios depending on the outcome.

One such fictional scenario depicts a Nazi victory parade in the heart of Moscow and shows Hitler reviewing it as German tanks rumble across Red Square and planes screech overhead. "Here we can only express extreme regret that this game is available in our country, especially during the year when we are marking 75 years of (the Soviet) victory. This game, for us, is nothing other than Nazi propaganda and is unacceptable," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

The Kremlin hoped relevant Russian government agencies would take measures, said Peskov. One Russian senator has raised the possibility of criminal proceedings against the game's developers.

Starni Games, its Ukraine-based developer, in a statement released on Reddit, has denied glorifying Nazism. "...In no way (are) we trying to glorify the Nazi ideology, we strongly condemn their deeds," the statement said. "We’ve created a historical game with alternate history possibilities: if the player loses, there are Soviet troops taking (the)Reichstag, and if he wins one of the battles German troops are taking Moscow."

Nor, the statement said, did the game portray Hitler in a positive light. Russia had planned to mark the anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany on May 9 with a military parade across Red Square. President Vladimir Putin was forced to postpone it until June 24 however due to the coronavirus outbreak.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Coal Ministry takes initiatives to re-visit old laws to open up coal sector

Ministry of Coal has taken initiatives to re-visit old laws with an aim to improve efficiency, ease of doing business and to open up the coal sector which would result in improving domestic coal production and reduce imports. In the present...

US Domestic News Roundup: Facebook takes down nationalist and fake antifa accounts; U.S. religious leaders criticize Trump and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.Mainstream U.S. religious leaders criticize Trump after church photoMainstream U.S. Protestant and Catholic leaders sharply criticized President Donald Trump on Tuesday, a day after ...

Uganda health workers say they lack vital equipment to fight COVID-19

Ugandan medical workers say they lack adequate supplies of personal protective equipment for tackling COVID-19 and the risk of infection is making some reluctant to treat patients.The complaints follow revelations on Sunday that seven healt...

It's advantage Real and Barca when La Liga restarts: Former England star McManaman

Former England star Steve McManaman feels that big clubs like Real Madrid and Barcelona, which feature top players and have big squads, will do better than others when the La Liga restarts next week behind closed doors amid the COVID-19 pan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020