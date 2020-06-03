Largely peaceful protests in Atlanta, 52 arrests

Largely peaceful protests in Atlanta, 52 arrestsPTI | Atlanta | Updated: 03-06-2020 21:52 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 21:38 IST
Large, peaceful protests in Atlanta were marked by pockets of confrontation between protesters and police ahead of the curfew on Tuesday night. Hundreds lingered on the streets of downtown ahead of the 9 pm curfew imposed by Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. Authorities used armored vehicles to form a cordon at the state capitol.
Near Centennial Olympic Park, where much of the protests and unrest have centered, National Guard troops fired tear gas and moved in on a group shortly after curfew fell. The crowd quickly dispersed, and television footage showed police leading some people away in zip ties. Police say 52 arrests were made Tuesday, bringing the total arrests in Atlanta to 439 over five days of protests since Friday.
