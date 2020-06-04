Minnesota Court boosts charges against 4 former Police officers over Floyd's death

A Minnesota court has upgraded the charges against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin who pressed his knee into George Floyd's neck to second-degree murder and three other officers present during the incident have been charged with aiding and abetting murder. George Floyd's death has sparked series of protests across the United States.

The documents show that Chauvin has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder while still facing charges of third-degree murder, CNN reported. "First, today I filed an amended complaint that charges former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin with murder in the second degree for the death of George Floyd," Ellison said.

The other three former officers have been charged for aiding and abetting second-degree murder, according to the court documents. Earlier today, Senator Amy Klobuchar said in a statement that the Minnesota attorney general will announce the elevation of charges against Derek Chauvin to second-degree murder and will also bring charges against three other policemen.

"Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is increasing charges against Derek Chauvin to 2nd degree in George Floyd's murder and also charging other 3 officers. This is another important step for justice," the Minnesota senator Twitted. Soon after, Floyd's family issued a statement, saying, "This is a bittersweet moment. We are deeply gratified that @AGEllison took decisive action, arresting & charging ALL the officers involved in George Floyd's death & upgrading the charge against Derek Chauvin to felony second-degree murder."

On May 25, the 46-year old Floyd, an African American man, died in police custody after a police officer knelt on his neck for at least eight minutes. (ANI)