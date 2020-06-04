MIBR fine fer for racist comments

A day after tweeting out an anti-racism message, MIBR fined player Fernando "fer" Alvarenga for recent racist comments on a Twitch stream. The Brazilian Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team did not divulge the amount that fer, a 28-year-old Brazilian, was fined on Tuesday. However, MIBR did state that the fine money would be donated to groups fighting for racial justice.

MIBR tweeted, as translated from Portuguese, "fer, one of our players, made a mistake. He was wrong. He made comments in his stream that do not reflect our values and, we believe, that also do not reflect his values. "While fer is also seen in his broadcast supporting the fight against racism and racial equality, he is also shown making comments on 'good and bad hair.' In context, these comments can be interpreted as having racial tones.

"We all know, sometimes, language or phrases have, if taken to the extreme, a set of implications or meanings disconnected from the speaker's intention. However, it cannot be an excuse to hide behind it. fer knows and recognizes this type of language feeds a narrative that is wrong and deeply damaging. Instead of hiding, he faced the problem and apologized." fer tweeted, as translated from Portuguese, "I apologize if I somehow gave an impression of racism in my stream. Everyone who knows me knows that I have no prejudice and that I am open to any kind of opinions and debates."

According to DotEports.com, fer was interacting with a viewer when he was asked to stop touching his hair. "Are you sad because your hair is hard and bad?" he replied. "Mine is good and straight, you're angry because your hair is stiff."

When he was then accused of making a racist statement, fer said, according to the report, "Why racist, bro? Everything is racist to you." He then reportedly made a profane gesture. On Monday, MIBR had tweeted, as translated to English, "No to fascism. Yes to respect. No to racism. Yes to plurality. Kill? Only in the game. In life, just life. The only acceptable supremacy is respect for differences. The difference unites us, respect does not separate us."

Amid the controversy, MIBR wound up tying consecutive matches Tuesday and Wednesday in the BLAST Premier Spring Showdown - Americas tournament. Despite blowing a 12-3 halftime lead Wednesday against Gen.G and drawing 15-15 on Nuke, MIBR clinched first place in Group A and wrapped up a playoff berth in the $142,500 online event. --Field Level Media