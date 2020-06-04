Left Menu
Development News Edition

Google pledges USD 37 million to fight racism

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-06-2020 13:30 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 13:24 IST
Google pledges USD 37 million to fight racism
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Internet giant Google would give USD 37 million to fight racism, CEO Sunder Pichai has announced, in the wake of the nationwide protest in the US against the custodial killing of African-American George Floyd. In an email to his employees on Wednesday, the Indian-American CEO of Google and Alphabet, also urged them to stand together in silence for 8 minutes and 46 seconds to honour the "memories of Black lives lost." Pichai, 47, said the company would be giving USD 12 million in funding to organisations working to address racial inequities and USD 25 million in Ad Grants to help organisations fighting racial injustice provide critical information.

"Our first grants of USD 1 million each will go to our long-term partners at the Center for Policing Equity and the Equal Justice Initiative. And we'll be providing technical support through our Google.org Fellows program. This builds on the USD 32 million we have donated to racial justice over the past five years," Pichai said. "Our Black community is hurting, and many of us are searching for ways to stand up for what we believe, and reach out to people we love to show solidarity.

"Yesterday, I met with a group of our Black leaders to talk about where we go from here and how we can contribute as Google. We discussed many ideas, and we are working through where to put our energy and resources in the weeks and months ahead," the 47-year-old CEO said in the email. The US is in the midst of the biggest civic unrest in the country's history following the death of 46-year-old Floyd when a white police officer pinned him down and kneeled on his neck as he gasped for breath.

The incident has triggered nationwide protests in the country. In some cases, peaceful protests turned violent resulting in large scale looting, damage to properties and monuments, and vehicles being set ablaze. Thousands of people have been arrested. Curfew was imposed in several cities, including New York and Washington D C, as most protests turned violent during the night.

Pichai said that the length of the moment of silence represents "the amount of time George Floyd suffered before he was killed. It's meant to serve as a visceral reminder of the injustice inflicted on Mr. Floyd and so many others. "We acknowledge that racism and violence may look different in different parts of the world, so please use this as a moment to reflect on those who have been lost in your own country or community at a time that works for you," he said.

In the email, Pichai also shared the result of the company's internal giving campaign held last week. "I'm pleased to share that you all have contributed an additional USD 2.5 million in donations that we're matching. This represents the largest Googler giving campaign in our company's history, with both the largest amount raised by employees and the broadest participation," he said.

He said that the events of the past few weeks reflect deep structural challenges. "We'll work closely with our Black community to develop initiatives and product ideas that support long-term solutions- and we'll keep you updated. As part of this effort, we welcome your ideas on how to use our products and technology to improve access and opportunity," he said.

Pichai's announcement comes days after top India-American CEOs, including himself and Microsoft's Satya Nadella, expressed solidarity with the African-American community following Floyd's death. "Today on US Google & YouTube homepages we share our support for racial equality in solidarity with the Black community and in memory of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery & others who don't have a voice," Pichai wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

"For those feeling grief, anger, sadness & fear, you are not alone," Pichai said, sharing a screenshot of the Google search home page which said: "We stand in support of racial equality, and all those who search for it."

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

Coal India output falls 11 pc to 41 MT in May

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

FEATURE-Burning issue: Australia debates risks of logging fire-damaged forests

By Nick Rodway WARBURTON, Australia, June 4 Thomson Reuters Foundation - I n the Yarra Ranges, in southeastern Australia, a logging clearcut sits like a scar on the hillside.The largely barren area - a short drive from the town of Warburton...

SC asks NCR states to hold meeting to consider common policy for inter-state movement

The Supreme Court Thursday said the governments of Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh must hold a meeting and consider evolving a common policy and portal to facilitate inter-state movement in the NCR which is allegedly restricted amid the CO...

Entire focus of Delhi govt is on saving lives of people: Sisodia

The entire focus of the Delhi government is on saving lives of people and providing adequate facilities for COVID-19 patients who need hospital care, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Thursday. In a joint virtual press conference...

UK car dealers suffer worst May since 1952 - SMMT

British new car sales tumbled by an annual 89 in May, only slightly less negative than Aprils record 97 collapse, as car dealerships remained shuttered by the governments coronavirus lockdown, industry data showed on Thursday.New registrati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020