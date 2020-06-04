Left Menu
Development News Edition

Israel's parliament meetings cancelled after lawmaker gets coronavirus

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 04-06-2020 15:26 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 15:26 IST
Israel's parliament meetings cancelled after lawmaker gets coronavirus

Israel's parliament has cancelled meetings scheduled for Thursday and told some 700 employees to stay at home after a lawmaker tested positive for the coronavirus, media reports here said. The country has seen an uptick in the number of people infected by the virus following the government's decision to lift restrictions on restaurants, bars, tourist attractions and other businesses in efforts to stabilise the struggling economy.

A lawmaker from the Joint List, Samy Abu Shehadeh, the third largest party in the parliament predominantly supported by the Arab population, announced on Thursday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus forcing the Knesset to suspend most of its activities. Some 700 workers at the Knesset were told to not come to work, and committee meetings and other activities planned for Thursday were cancelled, Hebrew media reports said.

Abu Shehadeh, 44, entered quarantine two days ago following his driver’s diagnosis with the pathogen. He was earlier seen in crowds without wearing a mask. "I appeal to anyone who was in my immediate area to go in isolation and do a test. I ask everyone to follow the instructions of the Ministry of Health,” the lawmaker tweeted.

“We must all internalise that the campaign is not over yet. The virus still exists between us and the supposed return to routine helps the virus spread in a big and fast way,” Abu Shehadeh added. While the authorities checked who all the lawmaker may have come in contact with, he told the Kan public broadcaster that he had been in contact with thousands of people.

“I went to comfort mourners and also to family events and demonstrations... I was on committees, in the plenary and even the cafeteria,” he told Kan. News portal Walla reported that he paid a visit to the mourning tent set up by the family of Iyad Halak, a 32-year-old East Jerusalem man with special needs who was shot to death by Israel police on Saturday.

Pictures, published in the local media, showed him visiting the family and also at a protest without a mask. Several lawmakers have entered quarantine since the outbreak of the pandemic but only Yaakov Litzman, who was the Health Minister before the formation of the new government on May 17, was diagnosed positive with the COVID-19.

Litzman has recovered and is now serving as the Housing Minister in the new government. His diagnosis had forced several top officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Mossad Chief Yossi Cohen and National Security Adviser, Meir Ben-Shabbat to enter quarantine. Their tests came negative.

Abu Shehadeh's announcement comes amid a sharp increase in new virus cases in recent days, mostly around schools across the country. According to the Health Ministry numbers released on Thursday morning, some 17,429 people have been diagnosed with the virus, up 52 from Wednesday evening. There are currently 25 people on ventilators and 291 people have died.

Some 14,993 people have also recovered after contracting the virus keeping the number of active cases low, and also the pandemic seemingly under control..

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

Coal India output falls 11 pc to 41 MT in May

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Strong earthquake shakes eastern Indonesia; no casualties

A powerful undersea earthquake shook eastern Indonesia on Thursday, causing panic but no immediate reports of casualties or damage. The 6.7 magnitude quake at a depth of 107 kilometers 66 miles rattled North Halmahera district in North Malu...

Militants open fire at police in J-K's Kulgam, civilian injured

A civilian was injured when militants fired upon a police party in Jammu and Kashmirs Kulgam district on Thursday, police said. Militants fired upon a police party near Yaripora Chowk in the south Kashmir district in the afternoon, a police...

Germany hinges EU recovery funding on democratic values

Germany, set to take over the European Unions rotating presidency on July 1, will put the rule of law at the heart of the blocs economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, a policy note said in an apparent swipe at Poland and Hungary.G...

ANALYSIS-Germany finally splurges, but not without fresh criticism

Under pressure from its European peers for years to spend more, Germany has finally served up a bumper stimulus package financed with new debt, but Berlins rediscovered love to splurge is causing fresh unease among its neighbours.Chancellor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020