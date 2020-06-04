Left Menu
Armenia to start producing AK-103 Kalashnikov rifles in July

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 04-06-2020 18:46 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 18:46 IST
Armenia plans to start production of Russian AK-103 Kalashnikov rifles during the first ten days of July, the Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation said on Thursday.

Annual production volume is expected to be 50,000 rifles, and components will be supplied from Russia, the service said in emailed comments to Reuters.

The contract was signed on May 15. Armenia is Russia's strategic partner in the South Caucasus region and hosts a Russian military base.

