Left Menu
Development News Edition

Detained US Navy veteran freed by Iran, making his way home

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-06-2020 22:24 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 21:57 IST
Detained US Navy veteran freed by Iran, making his way home
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A Navy veteran detained in Iran for nearly two years has been released and started making his way home, with the first leg on a Swiss government aircraft, US officials said on Thursday. "The nightmare is over," his mother said. The US special envoy for Iran, Brian Hook, flew to Zurich with a doctor to meet freed detainee Michael White and will accompany White to the United States aboard an American plane, the officials said.

White's release was part of an agreement involving an Iranian-American doctor prosecuted by the Justice Department and followed months of quiet negotiations over prisoners. The two countries are at bitter odds over US penalties imposed after President Donald Trump withdrew the US from the 2015 nuclear deal and over the killing by American forces of a top Iranian general in Iraq at the beginning of this year. "I am blessed to announce that the nightmare is over, and my son is safely in American custody and on his way home," White's mother, Joanne White, said in a statement. She thanked the State Department and Bill Richardson, a former US ambassador to the United Nations and onetime New Mexico governor, for raising her son's case with the Iranians.

Richardson, who met with Iran's foreign minister and ambassador to the UN about the case, said in a statement that the "release should have and could have been done earlier, but I am glad and relieved that Mike is on his way home to get treated." White had been diagnosed with coronavirus but has been recovering. White, of Imperial Beach, California, was detained by Iranian authorities in July 2018 while visiting a woman he had met online and fallen in love with. He was convicted of insulting Iran's supreme leader and posting private information online and was sentenced to a decade in prison.

"Simply put, the 'charges' against Michael were pretexts for a state-sponsored kidnap-for-ransom scheme," family spokesman Jon Franks said in a statement Thursday. "The tragedy of this case is Michael's only crime was falling in love with Iran and its people for whom he cares deeply." Despite widespread speculation, White's release was not related to the deportation to Iran this week of Iranian scientist Sirios Asghari, the officials said. White's release was predicated on another prisoner deal, the details of which were to be released later Thursday. In March, White was released from prison on a medical furlough as Iran struggled to cope with the coronavirus outbreak. White was turned over to the Swiss Embassy in Tehran, which represents US interests in Iran. He was among tens of thousands of prisoners granted medical furloughs by Iran, which was one of the first countries to be hit hard by the pandemic.

White's mother told The Associated Press at that time that she was especially concerned about her son's health because of his battles with cancer, and Richardson called on Iran to grant him an immediate humanitarian evacuation. Trump administration officials have repeatedly said that they consider the release of American hostages and detainees to be a priority, and in recent months stepped up public pressure demands to release White.

Last month, for instance, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo mentioned White by name and thanked Switzerland for its work on arranging the medical furlough. Pompeo also urged Iran to release other Americans held there, including Siamak Namazi and Morad Tahbaz. Namazi is an Iranian-American national who has been convicted of collaborating with a hostile power. Tahbaz, an Iranian with US and British citizenship, was part of a group of environmental activists sentenced on espionage charges.

In her statement, White said her prayers were with their families, and "the families of so many other wrongfully detained Americans around the world." In December, Iran released a Princeton University scholar held for three years on espionage charges, widely disputed, in exchange for the release of a detained Iranian scientist. Hook, the US special envoy, also flew to Zurich to oversee the trade of Chinese-American scholar Xiyue Wang for Massoud Soleimani, who had faced a federal trial in Georgia over charges he violated sanctions by trying to have biological material brought to Iran. In March, the family of former FBI agent Robert Levinson, who vanished in Iran 13 years ago, said they had been informed that US officials had determined that Levinson was probably dead. Officials have not said how they reached that conclusion.

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

My Hero Academia Season 5 spoilers, characters to be same like Season 4, get other updates

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 4-Mourners gather in Minneapolis to remember George Floyd; attorney general sees protest 'agitators'

Mourners gathered in Minneapolis on Thursday for a service to remember George Floyd, the black man whose death in police custody set off a wave of protests that have roiled America in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic and a divisive pre...

Republican senator Murkowski 'struggling' over whether to back Trump in election

U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski said on Thursday she is struggling to decide whether she can support President Donald Trumps re-election bid, saying criticism of Trumps response to nationwide protests by former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis rang...

COVID-19 pandemic has put 265 million people at risk of starvation: Study

The COVID-19 pandemic has put 265 million people globally at risk of starvation and India is expected to add 12 million more poor to its population, a new annual study has claimed. The report, titled State of Indias Environment in Figures 2...

'Reacted with restraint' to avoid escalation of tensions with India: Pak on expulsion of 2 officials

Pakistan on Thursday said it has reacted with restraint to avoid escalation of tensions with India in the wake of expulsion of its two officials by New Delhi on charges of spying. India on Sunday declared two officials of the Pakistan Hig...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020