Left Menu
Development News Edition

White defendant in shooting death of Georgia black man used racial slur, investigator says

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 05-06-2020 01:15 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 00:59 IST
White defendant in shooting death of Georgia black man used racial slur, investigator says
Image Credit: Freepik

One of the white men charged in the Georgia killing of Ahmaud Arbery used a racial slur after shooting the unarmed black man, an investigator for the prosecution said in court on Thursday, an explosive new allegation in one of the cases roiling race relations in the United States. Special Agent Richard Dial of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said William Bryan told his office in an interview last month that Travis McMichael uttered the slur after shooting Arbery. Bryan and McMichael are both defendants in the case.

"Mr. Bryan said that after the shooting took place before police arrival, while Mr. Arbery was on the ground, that he heard Travis McMichael make the statement: fucking nigger," Dial said in testimony. The Arbery case triggered a national outcry after cellphone video of the Feb. 23 shooting was leaked on social media. Thursday's hearing was to determine if there is enough evidence for the case to go to trial.

The hearing in Glynn County follows more than a week of demonstrations across the United States over the May 25 death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, also a black American. Four officers have been charged in that case. Dial said he had evidence from social media and elsewhere that Travis McMichael had used racial slurs in the past. McMichael, a former U.S. Coast Guard boarding officer, once told a friend that he loved his job because he "was on a boat and there weren't any N-words anywhere," Dial testified.

Dial said the three defendants - Bryan, 50, Travis McMichael, 34, and his father Gregory McMichael, 64 - chased Arbery in pickup trucks and sought to box him in as he was jogging in their neighborhood. Both McMichaels are charged with murder and aggravated assault. Bryan, their neighbor who took the cellphone video, was charged with murder and attempting to illegally detain and confine.

Jason Sheffield, an attorney for Travis McMichael, pressed Dial on whether Bryan was promised leniency for possible cooperation with prosecutors when he cited the alleged slur and whether he had evidence his client acted in self-defense. Dial said he was unaware of any leniency offer and that it was Arbery, not McMichael, who was defending himself.

"I believe Mr. Arbery's decision was to just try to get away and when he felt like he could not escape, he chose to fight." Dial also testified that investigators found several texts on Bryan's phone that contained racially derogatory comments, and that he believed racial bias played a role in Bryan's decision to join the pursuit of Arbery.

The three defendants were not charged until more than two months after the shooting. State police stepped in to investigate after the video circulated widely and Glynn County police took no action. Police say Gregory McMichael saw Arbery running in his neighborhood and believed he looked like a burglary suspect. The elder McMichael called his son and the two armed themselves and gave chase in a pickup truck, police say.

Dial said video and other evidence showed that the first of three shots from Travis McMichael's 12-gauge Remington Model 870 pump-action shotgun was to Arbery's chest. "You see the front of his shirt is saturated with blood," Dial said. "The second shot is off-camera as well but you do see the blood mist come into the camera screen."

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

TULIP launched to provide learning opportunities to fresh graduates in urban

IndusInd Bank launches mobile app based facility for opening current accounts

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Bernard Madoff fails to win compassionate release from prison

A federal judge on Thursday rejected Bernard Madoffs request to be released early from prison because he was dying of kidney failure, saying the swindler has never fully accepted responsibility for his massive, decades-long Ponzi scheme. Ci...

INSIGHT-U.S. schools lay off hundreds of thousands, setting up lasting harm to kids

Late last month, San Diego high school teacher Jessica Macias put aside her worries about her future, psyched herself up and launched into an enthusiastic lesson via video feed to her class on the theory of knowledge.Macias, a 26-year-old E...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine articleThree of the authors of an influential article that found hydroxychloroquine increased the risk of death in COVID-19 pa...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. BlackOutTuesday sweeps social media as U.S. street protests escalateThe hashtag BlackOutTuesday became the top trending item on Twitter as hundreds of thousands of businesses and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020